New Business Book Summary Available for Humility Is the New Smart
The authors believe that:
• Smart machines will soon replace humans in most jobs as the Smart Machine Age (SMA) progresses. The only way to be prepared on a personal and organizational level is to understand the skills that will become more important over time--SMA skills that machines can never perform.
• NewSmart--excelling at the highest level of thought, learning, and emotional engagement--will soon replace the "intelligence"
• Four fundamental behaviors--quieting ego, managing self, reflective listening, and otherness (emotional connection)--will help humans overcome their current limitations, enabling NewSmart.
• Humility--an open-minded and self-accurate mindset about oneself--will allow humans to pursue and achieve humble excellence.
• The workplace must be designed to foster NewSmart and SMA Skills. Organizations ignore this imperative at their peril.
