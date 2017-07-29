 
New Business Book Summary Available for Humility Is the New Smart

 
 
Humility Is The New Smart
IPSWICH, Mass. - Aug. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The rapid pace of technological change is precipitating a disruptive Smart Machine Age that will dramatically change the organizational landscape. In Humility Is the New Smart, Edward D. Hess and Katherine Ludwig focus on human excellence—in particular, people's ability to embrace humility, think critically and creatively, and engage emotionally with others. They highlight the skills and behaviors that will allow people to excel in areas machines cannot, and therefore remain relevant in the workplace.

The authors believe that:

Smart machines will soon replace humans in most jobs as the Smart Machine Age (SMA) progresses. The only way to be prepared on a personal and organizational level is to understand the skills that will become more important over time--SMA skills that machines can never perform.

• NewSmart--excelling at the highest level of thought, learning, and emotional engagement--will soon replace the "intelligence" of the past.

Four fundamental behaviors--quieting ego, managing self, reflective listening, and otherness (emotional connection)--will help humans overcome their current limitations, enabling NewSmart.

• Humility--an open-minded and self-accurate mindset about oneself--will allow humans to pursue and achieve humble excellence.

The workplace must be designed to foster NewSmart and SMA Skills. Organizations ignore this imperative at their peril.

To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
