New Business Book Summary Available for Humility Is the New Smart

Humility Is The New Smart

End

-- The rapid pace of technological change is precipitating a disruptive Smart Machine Age that will dramatically change the organizational landscape. In, Edward D. Hess and Katherine Ludwig focus on human excellence—in particular, people's ability to embrace humility, think critically and creatively, and engage emotionally with others. They highlight the skills and behaviors that will allow people to excel in areas machines cannot, and therefore remain relevant in the workplace.The authors believe that:Smart machines will soon replace humans in most jobs as the(SMA) progresses. The only way to be prepared on a personal and organizational level is to understand the skills that will become more important over time--that machines can never perform.--excelling at the highest level of thought, learning, and emotional engagement--will soon replace the "intelligence"of the past.Four fundamental behaviors--, and(emotional connection)--will help humans overcome their current limitations, enabling NewSmart.--an open-minded and self-accurate mindset about oneself--will allow humans to pursue and achieve humble excellence.The workplace must be designed to foster NewSmart and SMA Skills. Organizations ignore this imperative at their peril.To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com