Special Post Tensioned Bridge Slabs Produced for Pine Basin Bridge Replacement
As the best way to proceed, the Bonneville Power Administration reviewed their options for rebuilding this bridge and selected the use of precast concrete bridge components for the deck.
The new bridge was designed with a span of 45-feet. Due to this span length, not being conducive to standard precast slabs, Oldcastle Precast engineers partnered with VSL Structural Technologies to create a custom precast solution. Oldcastle Precast and VSL decided to install post tension cables in the slab during the precasting process.
After manufacturing the custom post tensioned bridge slabs, measuring 5-4'-wide by 2'-thick by 45'-long, Oldcastle Precast Idaho Falls shipped them to the Pine Basin Bridge site. Once delivered and installed on the cast-in-place bridge abutments, Oldcastle Precast and VSL applied the post tensioning of the cables in the field for a fantastic forever bridge.
"Custom and standardized designs, accelerated construction schedules and pre-fabricated parts are key components of this project that allowed everyone to work quickly and efficiently,"
