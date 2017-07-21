Filling Home of Mercy Awarded "Building a New Tomorrow" Project in Napoleon, Ohio

Dedication ceremony and open house at the Filling Homes Community Center, located at 470 Independence Drive in Napoleon, for the donation of a new patio and sidewalk from Oldcastle Precast o

-- NAPOLEON, Ohio - The Filling Homes, a faith based provider serving individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities in Northwest Ohio, recently acquired a large facility in Napoleon, Ohio. The new Filling Home Community Center offers adult day care services for individuals with disabilities who participate in various social and physical activities, in addition to light work tasks.On June 2, 2017, Filling Homes held a dedication ceremony and open house at the Filling Homes Community Center, located at 470 Independence Drive in Napoleon, for the donation of a new patio and sidewalk from Oldcastle Precast of Napoleon. The project, estimated at $20,000, was one of four projects selected nationwide for funding through the Build a New Tomorrow project sponsored by Oldcastle Precast's corporate headquarters.The project included extending the existing sidewalk to go completely around the building, enlarging the existing patio with pavers, installing a fire pit, raising planter boxes and adding a low perimeter wall around the patio area with pavers manufactured in their facilities. All areas are handicap accessible and available for use by Filling Homes' clients with developmental disabilities and community members.Pictured are (front row, from left) Jessica Clapp, client; Jeremiah Sgro, client; Terri Jo Stover, client; (back row, from left) Joel Mazur, Napoleon city manager; Carol Slight, vice president of Lutheran Ministries of Mercy; Lori Beakas, director of facilities for Lutheran Ministries of Mercy; Tony Schwiebert, client; Mary Ann Benecke, human resources manager for the Oldcastle Precast Napoleon Plant; Melissa Rupp, client; Jenny Perdew, director of Community Services for Lutheran Ministries of Mercy; and Patrick Masterlasco, plant manager of Oldcastle Enclosure Solutions in Napoleon.Oldcastle Precast Napoleon Plant Manager Patrick Masterlasco spoke to the crowd, gave some history on Oldcastle, and formally dedicated the upgraded area to the clients and staff at the Filling Home Community Center. Filling Homes leaders addressed the group, expressing their heartfelt appreciation for the gift and offering a blessing. Together with Filling Home clients, Oldcastle Precast employees planted flowers and enjoyed refreshments.Masterlasco called the whole experience "humbling". He noted, "the Oldcastle Precast Napoleon, Ohio plant was thrilled to be selected as one of four winning community organization entries for the first Oldcastle Precast "Building a New Tomorrow Challenge" program. This is a wonderful thing for the community and for Filling Homes. Oldcastle Precast takes pride in giving back to the community and the team members at the Napoleon site are honored to be a part of this project. Thank you to everyone involved."THE PROJECTThe Oldcastle Precast Napoleon team included employee representatives from production, maintenance, distribution, engineering, purchasing, and human resources, who researched the project, drew the designs and secured quotes. Additionally, they contacted Northfield, an Oldcastle company, for the pavers and Northfield generously donated all Belgard paver products for the project. As a result, with the professional contractors they secured and the labor provided by Oldcastle Precast and Filling Home employees, they confidently fulfilled the challenge.Work began in the spring. Napoleon plant employees teamed up with Filling Home employees and manually removed the stone that was in place. Then, with the assistance of certified landscapers, the patio pavers, walls, paver fire pit and surround wall, paver planter box, and a 6" X 204' concrete sidewalk were installed."They did a great job, the finished project turned out better than anticipated,"said Masterlasco. "These upgrades make it a much nicer area for the clients to spend time outdoors. It also provides wheelchair access and a safe area for walking exercise for community residents. The finished project was beautiful!"About Oldcastle Precast: Oldcastle Precast is the clear choice for building products and services for North American infrastructure projects. We are a leading provider of engineered product solutions nationwide to a number of market sectors including: Water, Communications, Energy, and Transportation.