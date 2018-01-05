News By Tag
Precast Wall Panel System Used for Airport FAA ALS Generator Building
Using precast concrete custom-made wall panels and hollow core plank to construct an upgraded emergency generator runway light control building at Buffalo's Airport
Owner of Buffalo International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration contracted CNS Communications, LLC to provide an upgraded FAA Approach Lighting Systems (ALS) generator building for one of the gates at the airport.
After review, the owner and CNS Communications selected a precast wall panel system as the best option for the airport location and awarded the precast contract to Oldcastle Precast of Newnan, Ga. (Project Leader), Easton, Pa. and Selkirk, NY to design, engineer, produce and outfit the new fsbdt ALS building.
After manufacturing the custom precast wall panels, the 32-foot by 44-foot (ALS) generator building was constructed by erecting and connecting each 6-inch thick, insulated, precast wall panel, including interior concrete partition wall for the different sectors which included electrical controls, workshop and generator room. The building's final exterior dimensions were 44'0" Long x 32'0" Wide x 11'11" High.
To enclose the roof, 8-inch thick, precast concrete hollow core plank was specified, making the building a very durable, safe and secure structure for the airport.
In addition to the precast products, Oldcastle Precast outfitted the building with all interior wall, floor and ceiling finishes as well as doors and openings, HVAC/Environmental systems, exhaust / intake air system, lighting, and alarms.
Vice President – Regional General Manager Gene Drake, P.E. stated, "We took a lot of pride in this project because it demonstrated the cooperation, reach and varied core competencies of several Oldcastle Precast units. While our Newnan, GA, plant was the project leader, our Easton, Pa., plant made the wall panels, our Building Systems Division plant in New York made the roof panels and the construction management was handled by our Modular Group. Four units from four different states pulled together to complete one outstanding project which demonstrated a degree of expertise and coordination that not many companies could offer."
