Elliott Bay Seawall Project Receives Multiple Awards

-- Throughout the year the Elliott Bay Seawall project has received multiple awards for design, leadership, environmental, sustainability, emergency construction, engineering and management. Oldcastle Precast Auburn, Washington supplied the custom precast structures for this project.The $210M seawall project made extensive use of unique modular precast concrete components, which significantly helped speed up construction time, reduced project costs, and minimized impacts to adjacent properties and businesses during construction. The new seawall features precast custom designed face panels, habitat shelves, superstructure "Z" segments and precast light penetrating sidewalk panels to promote and improve marine habitat underneath the 3,500-foot structure.- Elliott Bay SeawallThe Washington Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) recently named the Elliott Bay Seawall project the 2017 Project of the Year in the Disaster or Emergency Construction/Repair category for a project valued at more than $75 million. The award recognizes excellence in management and administration for the successful completion of a public works project.Environmental Design - Magnusson Klemencic Associates – Elliott Bay Seawall Habitat and Public SpaceMagnusson Klemencic Associates (MKA) received the Platinum Award at the 50th annual Engineering Excellence Awards for their design and project leadership of the Elliott Bay Seawall Habitat and Public Space. The awards are sponsored by the Washington State chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC).Seattle's Elliott Bay Seawall project recently won two awards at thein the categories of Public Works – Infrastructure and Sustainable Merit.During the Washington Aggregates & Concrete Association (WACA) annual Excellence in Concrete Awards Banquet, Parsons, Mortensen/Manson Joint Venture and Oldcastle Precast of Auburn, WA received the 2017 WACA Concrete - Public Works: Infrastructure Sustainable Merit Award. The award winning project was the Elliott Bay Seawall Project in Seattle, Washington. The owner/developer of the project was the Seattle Department of Transportation.- Elliott Bay Seawall ProjectOldcastle Precast's Auburn, Wash. team received the 2015 - Subcontractor of the Year Award from Mortenson Construction, a leading design-builder in the Northwest, for their performance on the Seattle Elliott Bay Seawall Project.The Subcontractor of the Year Award is presented annually to a subcontractor of Mortenson Construction whose performance best exemplifies quality, supplier's resourcefulness and ability to show flexibility in response to changing project conditions, and on-time delivery.: Oldcastle Precast is the clear choice for building products and services for North American infrastructure projects. We are a leading provider of engineered product solutions nationwide to a number of market sectors including Water, Communications, Energy, and Transportation.