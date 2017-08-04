News By Tag
Elliott Bay Seawall Project Receives Multiple Awards
Elliott Bay Seawall project has received multiple awards for design, leadership, environmental, sustainability, emergency construction, engineering and management
The $210M seawall project made extensive use of unique modular precast concrete components, which significantly helped speed up construction time, reduced project costs, and minimized impacts to adjacent properties and businesses during construction. The new seawall features precast custom designed face panels, habitat shelves, superstructure "Z" segments and precast light penetrating sidewalk panels to promote and improve marine habitat underneath the 3,500-foot structure.
2017 APWA Public Works Project of the Year Award - Elliott Bay Seawall
The Washington Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA) recently named the Elliott Bay Seawall project the 2017 Project of the Year in the Disaster or Emergency Construction/
2017 ACEC Platinum Award – Environmental Design - Magnusson Klemencic Associates – Elliott Bay Seawall Habitat and Public Space
Magnusson Klemencic Associates (MKA) received the Platinum Award at the 50th annual Engineering Excellence Awards for their design and project leadership of the Elliott Bay Seawall Habitat and Public Space. The awards are sponsored by the Washington State chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC).
Seattle's Elliott Bay Seawall project recently won two awards at the 2017 Excellence in Concrete Awards in Washington, in the categories of Public Works – Infrastructure and Sustainable Merit.
During the Washington Aggregates & Concrete Association (WACA) annual Excellence in Concrete Awards Banquet, Parsons, Mortensen/Manson Joint Venture and Oldcastle Precast of Auburn, WA received the 2017 WACA Concrete - Public Works: Infrastructure Sustainable Merit Award. The award winning project was the Elliott Bay Seawall Project in Seattle, Washington. The owner/developer of the project was the Seattle Department of Transportation.
2015 – Oldcastle Precast Receives Subcontractor of the Year Award from Mortenson Construction - Elliott Bay Seawall Project
Oldcastle Precast's Auburn, Wash. team received the 2015 - Subcontractor of the Year Award from Mortenson Construction, a leading design-builder in the Northwest, for their performance on the Seattle Elliott Bay Seawall Project.
The Subcontractor of the Year Award is presented annually to a subcontractor of Mortenson Construction whose performance best exemplifies quality, supplier's resourcefulness and ability to show flexibility in response to changing project conditions, and on-time delivery.
