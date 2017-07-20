Oldcastle Precast Folsom Receives Overall Winner ACPA Chairman's Safety Award

Oldcastle Precast Folsom, New Jersey received the Overall American Concrete Pipe Assn. (ACPA) Chairman's Safety Award and Individual Plant Safety Award for its innovative wire roller machine safety upgrades.

Media Contact

Barbara Bogo

888-965-3227

***@oldcastle.com Barbara Bogo888-965-3227

End

-- FOLSOM, N.J. – Oldcastle Precast Folsom, New Jersey received the Overall American Concrete Pipe Assn. (ACPA) Chairman's Safety Award and Individual Plant Safety Award for its innovative wire roller machine safety upgrades.Safety permeates every aspect of plant operations, and developing innovative improvements to already‐successful safety programs is emphasized at all Oldcastle Precast companies throughout North America, and Folsom, NJ is no exception.With the intention to improve plant safety, Oldcastle Precast Folsom implemented additional safety measures to their wire roller machines in two plants. As a result, these safety improvements were presented at the ACPA Pipe School and ACPA Show held in Arlington, Texas. Among many entries, Oldcastle Precast Folsom was selected the best among all safety developments presented.Wire Roller Machine safety upgrades include replacing the rear safety bar with adjustable swing safeties, replacing the cumbersome wire roll center post with adjustable pin centering devices, and adding an infrared interlock to the back of the machine to trigger automatic shutoff if an employee comes too close to the back of the machine."The Wire Roller Machine Upgrade Project is the result of a synergistic effort between Maintenance, Production, and Management here in Folsom," stated Josh Tyler, Oldcastle Precast Assistant Plant Manager. "We are extremely proud of the team for taking ownership of designing and fabricating these upgrades. The safety and efficiency improvements provide a great return on the investment made. After previously winning the Chairman Safety Award in 2004 and 2005 we are honored to once again earn this prestigious award."To underscore the industry's commitment to continuous safety improvements, the American Concrete Pipe Assn. (ACPA) established its Chairman's Safety Awards, which recognize individual plants and/or companies that have implemented successful safety initiatives resulting in a safer and more productive workplace. This is the 15th year of the awards program.About Oldcastle Precast: Oldcastle Precast is the clear choice for building products and services for North American infrastructure projects. We are a leading provider of engineered product solutions nationwide to a number of market sectors including: Water, Communications, Energy, and Transportation.