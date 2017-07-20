Dual‐Vortex Separator and PerkFilter™ Systems Receive Virginia DOT Approval

Stormwater Manufactured Treatment Devices (MTDs), Oldcastle Precast announced approval was granted by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for its DVS and PerkFilter™ systems which will be added to the VDOT Approved

-- After comprehensive rev the ew of submittals for stormwater Manufactured Treatment Devices (MTDs), Oldcastle Precast announced approval was granted by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for its Dual-Vortex Separator (DVS) and PerkFilter™ systems which will be added to the VDOT Approved Products List (APL).The Dual Vortex Separator (DVS) is a hydrodynamic separator that uses physical treatment processes such as sedimentation and flotation to remove total suspended solids (TSS), gross solids, trash and debris, and petroleum hydrocarbons from stormwater runoff. The DVS is a hydrodynamic separator that enhances pollutant removal by directing incoming flow to two vortex tubes that operate in parallel.The configuration of the vortex tubes and the extended flow path maximize residence time to increase the settling of solids. Sediment is collected in an isolated storage area while floating trash, debris, and petroleum hydrocarbons are retained behind baffles. The DVS is available in multiple precast manhole and vault sizes, with stainless steel internal components, and is sized to meet the water quality requirements of the site. The DVS contains an internal high-flow bypass weir system which diverts excess flows around the settling chamber, minimizing the risk of resuspension of pollutants and allowing for either online or offline configurations.The PerkFilter media filtration system uses physical and chemical treatment processes such as sedimentation, filtration and sorption to remove TSS, metals, nutrients, gross solids, trash, debris as well as petroleum hydrocarbons to significantly reduce the total pollutant discharge load in stormwater runoff.PerkFilter is a media-filled cartridge filtration system where the number and size of the cartridges is tailored to accommodate the water quality flow rate and to meet the specific needs of the project site. To allow maximum design flexibility, the PerkFilter system is available in multiple configurations, including catch basins, precast concrete vaults, manholes, curb inlets as well as larger custom-designed concrete structures."The approvals of the PerkFilter and Dual-Vortex Separator systems allow us to offer an appropriate level of treatment for any project," said Joanna Ogintz, PE, Regulatory Services Manager, Oldcastle Stormwater. "We are excited to offer such a comprehensive solution. The VDOT approvals will give designers effective tools to meet local stormwater treatment requirements with fullengineering design support while providing a cost-effective and easy-to-maintain solution for contractors and owners. The newest approvals of these two MTDs demonstrate our commitment to bring the most advanced -- and beneficial -- products to the Virginia market."About Oldcastle Stormwater: Oldcastle Stormwater offers an innovative approach to collaborating with engineers, owners, contractors and governmental agencies to meet local stormwater management requirements. We're a team of experienced stormwater specialists developing new products and solutions to meet the ever-changing regulations that protect our environment.We offer a complete line of stormwater detention, retention, infiltration and treatment systems as well as drainage infrastructure products and custom precast concrete structures, all manufactured in our 50-plus locations across the country. Oldcastle Stormwater is a division of Oldcastle Precast, Inc. To learn more, please visit www.oldcastlestormwater.com or call 800-579-8819About Oldcastle Precast: Is the leading provider of building materials, products and services for infrastructure projects to several market sectors nationwide, including: Building Structures, Communications, Energy, Transportation and Water.