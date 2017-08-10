News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
IVR Technology Group Recognized in Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America
IVR Technology Group is a secure voice and text application provider that works with organizations ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 across a wide spectrum of industries. With over 2500 applications built for over 2000 businesses and counting, IVR Technology Group's passion is to connect people to information in order to help companies improve customer experiences.
"It's great to be recognized in the Inc. 5000! I am honored and proud to be part of this team and must thank the wonderful employees at IVR Tech. We earned this together and I am confident that our future is bright!" said Mike Byrne, CEO of IVR Technology Group.
IVR Technology Group recently announced a merger with a Buffalo-based company, Argyle Technology Group. The newly merged company just released a first-of-its-
Akash Desai, President of IVR Technology Group said, "We are proud to be recognized as an Inc. 5000 company. Our growth is a testament to our team that takes extreme ownership in delivering the best service we can. And it's thanks to our customers trusting us every day with their business."
Learn more about IVR Technology Group's unparalleled product expertise and world-class service offerings by contacting sales@ivrtechnology.com or visiting www.ivrtechgroup.com/
About IVR Technology Group
IVR Technology Group's passion is to connect people to information in order to help companies improve customer experiences. IVR builds secure voice and text applications and focuses on compliance, data security, and delightful user interactions. We are fanatical about our customer's success.
Contact
Ashley Friedman
***@ivrtechnology.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse