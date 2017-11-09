 
IVR Technology Group Appoints Bill Irvine As Chief Marketing Officer

Industry Veteran Joins Growing Communications Technology Company in Buffalo.
 
 
Bill Irvine joins IVR Technology Group as Chief Marketing Officer.
Bill Irvine joins IVR Technology Group as Chief Marketing Officer.
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Nov. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- IVR Technology Group continues its growth and recent hiring spree with the addition of Bill Irvine as Chief Marketing Officer to amplify the company's branding and marketing strategies. Bill Irvine has over 20 years of experience, having worked on B2B marketing with brands such as IBM, Toshiba, MasterCard, Kodak, the IRS, and others.

As the Chief Marketing Officer for IVR Tech Group, Bill Irvine plans to aggressively pursue the creation of a "digital marketing engine" that feeds qualified leads to sales. "IVR Technology Group is an ideal case for user-centered, or agile marketing. I'm really jazzed about the chance to help this great Western New York company grow and expand on recent successes," Bill said.

Mike Byrne, CEO of IVR Tech Group said, "We are excited to have Bill join our team. I have full confidence that he will carry our momentum and increase our everyday energy and relevance in the industry. I do not doubt that he will elevate IVR Techs' brand, services, and culture."

In addition to 20+ years of experience in the industry, Bill Irvine brings a wealth of knowledge developing and executing on technology startups. "What first attracted me to IVR Technology Group was the high energy entrepreneurial culture I felt across the entire organization," said Bill. "Plus, they're building a truly great automated wcj communications platform that's poised to disrupt billion dollar incumbents. Great people, stunning technology, this was a no-brainer for me."

Akash Desai, President of IVR Tech Group added, "Bill has served as a marketing strategist for various marketing agencies and technology companies. He has also served as the CEO of three startups. It's this unique mix of sales and marketing expertise with an insatiable entrepreneurial spirit that makes Bill a valuable addition to IVR Technology Group. As an experienced CMO, Bill's leadership will be critical in evangelizing our upcoming communications platform."

About IVR Technology Group

IVR Technology Group's passion is to connect people to information in order to help companies improve customer experiences. IVR builds secure voice and text applications and focuses on compliance, data security, and delightful user interactions. We are fanatical about our customers'  success. www.ivrtechgroup.com.

