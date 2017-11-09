News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
IVR Technology Group Appoints Bill Irvine As Chief Marketing Officer
Industry Veteran Joins Growing Communications Technology Company in Buffalo.
As the Chief Marketing Officer for IVR Tech Group, Bill Irvine plans to aggressively pursue the creation of a "digital marketing engine" that feeds qualified leads to sales. "IVR Technology Group is an ideal case for user-centered, or agile marketing. I'm really jazzed about the chance to help this great Western New York company grow and expand on recent successes," Bill said.
Mike Byrne, CEO of IVR Tech Group said, "We are excited to have Bill join our team. I have full confidence that he will carry our momentum and increase our everyday energy and relevance in the industry. I do not doubt that he will elevate IVR Techs' brand, services, and culture."
In addition to 20+ years of experience in the industry, Bill Irvine brings a wealth of knowledge developing and executing on technology startups. "What first attracted me to IVR Technology Group was the high energy entrepreneurial culture I felt across the entire organization,"
Akash Desai, President of IVR Tech Group added, "Bill has served as a marketing strategist for various marketing agencies and technology companies. He has also served as the CEO of three startups. It's this unique mix of sales and marketing expertise with an insatiable entrepreneurial spirit that makes Bill a valuable addition to IVR Technology Group. As an experienced CMO, Bill's leadership will be critical in evangelizing our upcoming communications platform."
About IVR Technology Group
IVR Technology Group's passion is to connect people to information in order to help companies improve customer experiences. IVR builds secure voice and text applications and focuses on compliance, data security, and delightful user interactions. We are fanatical about our customers' success. www.ivrtechgroup.com.
Contact
Ashley Friedman
***@ivrtechnology.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse