August 2017





Prestophone: The Next Generation Business Communications Platform from IVR Technology Group

A Cloud-Based Voice Platform with Advanced Voice Technology Add-Ons and Real-Time Productivity Integrations.
 
 
Prestophone: The first cloud-based platform with advanced voice technology.
Prestophone: The first cloud-based platform with advanced voice technology.
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- IVR Technology Group, a provider of secure voice and text applications, announced today the launch of Prestophone, the first cloud-based voice platform that offers a full suite of advanced add-on technologies such as call tracking, pay by phone, interactive voice response (IVR), and more. The new voice platform provides customers of any size with a full-featured business communications technology solution; previously only attainable by working with multiple vendors and suppliers.

Akash Desai, President of IVR Technology said, "79% of customers prefer to contact businesses by phone, but 72% find it to be a dreadful experience. For more than 20 years, our mission has been to deliver voice applications that make that experience delightful. Now, our promise comes full circle with Prestophone because now it's delightful to have a modern phone system!"

Through Prestophone, IVR Technology Group is delivering a cloud-based voice over IP (VoIP) platform that seamlessly integrates all their interactive voice response (IVR) applications into one product. The applications include advanced voice and visual IVR menus, pay by phone, call tracking, click to call, voice analytics, call transcripts, special HIPAA compliant technologies for healthcare organizations, and more. Additionally, customers enjoy real-time integration with their favorite CRM (customer relationship management) software, office suites, and productivity tools. View the official product video for Prestophone (http://www.prestophone.com/video-landing).

"We like to call this an enterprise class business communications stack," says Desai. Who also touts the product's modern drag-and-drop user interface. "If you can install apps on your phone, you can administer Prestophone. It's that easy."

Robert Maefs, Chief Product Officer, stated, "Secure and reliable voice platforms that seamlessly handle both the PCI and HIPAA needs of customers are difficult to find.  We're excited to offer a secure hosted environment that replaces customer worry with improved service, features and capabilities that deliver a delightful brand experience."

Prestophone's core feature set is for any-sized business with simple pay as you go pricing based on the number of lines, with no limit on users. Companies can also pick from cost-effective technology bundles for healthcare, government entities and municipalities, real estate, and sales organizations with customizable bundles for nearly any business.

For complete product information, please visit www.prestophone.com.

About IVR Technology Group

IVR Technology Group's passion is to connect people to information in order to help companies improve customer experiences. IVR builds secure voice and text applications and focuses on compliance, data security and delightful user interactions. We are fanatical about our customer's success.

Click to Share