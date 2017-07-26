News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Argyle Technology Merges With IVR Technology Group
Buffalo-based companies merge to bring next level expertise to web, mobile, and augmented reality applications.
Argyle Technology is currently a leading force in custom software development with past and current clients ranging from start-ups and small to mid sized businesses while IVR Technology Group's expertise lies in Telecommunications. Through this merger, new and existing customers from both companies can expect greater scale, depth of bench, and more complementary technology solutions to augment existing services.
Argyle Technology was established in 2009 by Robert Maefs (co-founder and partner) and Mike Canzoneri (co-founder and partner). The team is made up of industry veterans with years of experience working with a variety of industries. Argyle Technology is conversant in areas as diverse as software design, mobile software design, systems architecture, development process engineering, and effective use of scalable cloud services.
Robert Maefs, Partner at Argyle Technology said, "This is truly an exciting opportunity for us at Argyle. We believe that voice enabled technology is undergoing a renaissance. The opportunity to continue to work with both startups and enterprise customers, and to bring to the table a full suite of network, voice, and other convergent technologies will really be a boon to all of our partners."
IVR Technology Group has built over 2500 applications for a variety of clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies. The team adheres to a set of core values to help attribute to its overall success as well as prides itself on delivering delightful interactions to every customer. IVR's core strengths are in secure voice and text applications that are both PCI DSS Level 1 Certified, as well as HIPAA and HITRUST compliant.
Akash Desai, President of IVR Technology Group said, "IVR's mission has been to help the brands we work with deliver delightful interactions. Historically, we have done this through building secure voice and text applications. With Argyle joining the IVR family, we will have an engineering team that brings deep expertise in new areas of web, mobile, and augmented reality applications."
The team has physical office locations in Getzville, NY, Orlando, FL, Downtown Buffalo, NY, as well as remote locations in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Canada, and India.
The newly merged company is excited to introduce a new first of its kind multi-channel platform set to launch next week.
About IVR Technology Group
IVR Technology Group's passion is to connect people to information in order to help companies improve customer experiences. IVR builds secure voice and text applications and focuses on compliance, data security and delightful user interactions. We are fanatical about our customer's success. http://www.ivrtechgroup.com.
About Argyle Technology Group
Argyle's clients range from both startup and established business sectors. Adapting, adopting and deploying existing technologies combined with custom development allows Argyle clients to achieve far more than any typical off-the-shelf commercial system can. Argyle is proficient in software engineering, and has first hand experience with scaling solutions to enterprise and carrier classes. A robust security and fault tolerance architectures makes Argyle an ideal partner to help Buffalo rapidly leapfrog comparable municipalities' service offering to their residents. http://www.argyletechnologygroup.com.
Contact
Ashley Friedman
***@ivrtechnology.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse