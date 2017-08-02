 
Industry News





August 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
8765432

Secure High-Visibility Flag Signage with New SuperGrip® Sign Holder

 
 
FFR SuperGrip Extended Sign Holder
FFR SuperGrip Extended Sign Holder
 
TWINSBURG, Ohio - Aug. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Secure promotional signs in high-visibility flag position using the SuperGrip® Extended Sign Holder, new from FFR Merchandising.

The clear SuperGrip® Extended Sign Holder is ideal for displaying flag signage for superior viewability in aisles.  The two-way sign clip provides maximum holding power with SuperGrip® brand technology to grip both fixtures and signs.

Reverse-angle grippers mount to fixtures and hold materials up to .080" thick.  Mount to shelving, Data Strip® Label Holders, displays and fixtures throughout the store.

The clear PVC sign holder measures 1-1/2" L and includes a clear polypropylene arm.  Additional lengths and colors can be made to order (minimum quantities apply.)

FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale.  These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions.  FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.

For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.  View the product web page at:  SuperGrip® Extended Sign Holder (https://www.ffr.com/product/1398/supergrip-extended-sign-...)
Source:FFR Merchandising
Email:***@ffr.com Email Verified
Phone:800-422-2547
