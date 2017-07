Fasten Displays and Secure Signage with a Single Push-Lock Fastener

FFR Push Lock with Loop Fastener

Media Contact

Paul Bloom

800-422-2547

***@ffr.com Paul Bloom800-422-2547

End

-- Fasten temporary displays and secure signage with a single fastener using the Push Lock with Loop Fastener, new from FFR Merchandising.The Push Lock with Loop Fastener is a push-together fastener for temporary display construction, which also features an open loop on the screw end. The loop can accommodate beaded chain, locking straps, or other hanging hardware to hold signage or lightweight materials.Featuring a push-together grip for easy assembly, there is no threading required. Constructed of durable white acetal (screw) and polypropylene (post), the 0.250" capacity fastener has a 0.53" head diameter and fits a 0.250" diameter hole. Additional colors can be made to order (minimum quantities apply.)FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutionsdesigned to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.View the product web page: Push Lock with Loop Fastener ( https://www.ffr.com/ product/1406/ push-lock-with- loop-fast... For more information, or to request a free 2017catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com