Cross-Sell Products on Square-Edge Fixtures with New Metal Merchandisers

 
 
FFR Metal Cross Merchandiser_Hanger
FFR Metal Cross Merchandiser_Hanger
 
TWINSBURG, Ohio - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Cross-sell products on fresh area fixtures to lift sales using Metal Cross Merchandisers, new from FFR Merchandising.

The new "Hanger" style features an open-ended hook for use with single-sided merchandising strips.  Simply slide the strip onto the hook and add complementary products.

Use on fixtures throughout the store to help boost impulse sales and cross-merchandise items often used together.  Designed for placement on square-edge fixtures, the merchandisers are ideal in fresh areas—especially produce fixtures.

The durable black metal merchandiser mounts to fixtures and bins with the integrated screw mount base; the screw mount tightens onto fixtures .75" to 1.25" thick for a secure fit, while the plastic coated foot protects fixture finish.

Metal Cross Merchandisers are also available in several matching styles for a consistent merchandising look.  The Self-Centering style has an open-end hook to display double-sided merchandising strips.  There are also three styles that use peg hooks to hold merchandise, and are adjustable height to work with multiple product sizes.  View the product web page Metal Cross Merchandisers (https://www.ffr.com/product/1423/metal-cross-merchandiser).

Additional sizes and colors can be made to order (minimum quantities apply.)

FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale.  These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions.  FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.

For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.

