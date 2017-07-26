News By Tag
Create Sweet Bakery Displays with Ruffled Melamine Pedestals
Melamine Cake Pedestals provide eye-catching dimension to bakery displays, and feature a ruffled cloth appearance for an upscale look with the durability and easy cleaning of melamine.
Use to display popular single-serve cake pops and cupcakes, as well as decorated cakes and pastries. Constructed of white melamine, the pedestals are also ideal for bridal displays.
Available in three sizes to be used individually for feature products or as a set for a tempting display: 6" diameter x 2"H; 8" diameter x 3-1/4"H; and 11-1/4" diameter x 4-1/4"H.
FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.
For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com. View the product web page: Melamine Cake Pedestals (https://www.ffr.com/
