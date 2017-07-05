News By Tag
Add Eye-Catching Dimension to Displays with Crystal-Clear Pedestals
Add height and dimension to displays while keeping attention on the saleable product with crystal-clear pedestals. Use in floral departments to display planters or other accessory items, in deli and bakery for featured items, in wine to present select bottles, and throughout the store to highlight high-interest goods.
Pedestals can be used individually or as a group, and are available in three sizes: 3" W x 3" L x 3" H, 5" W x 5" L x 5" H, and 7" W x 7" L x 7" H. Constructed of durable clear acrylic.
FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.
For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com. View the product web page: Acrylic Pedestals (https://www.ffr.com/
