Cross-Merchandise on Gravity-Feed Shelving with New Merchandising Strip Hanger

August 2017





TWINSBURG, Ohio - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Boost impulse and complementary item sales on gravity-feed shelving with the new Merchandising Strip Hanger for Power Zone® FlexRoller™ Self-facing System, from FFR Merchandising.

FFR's Power Zone® FlexRoller™ Self-facing System is a flexible solution for merchandising a wide range of products on standard gondola and cooler shelves. The gravity feed design utilizes integrated rollers for a smooth self-facing shopping experience, keeping product front and center at all times.

The new Merchandising Strip Hanger is designed for a secure fit on Power Zone® FlexRoller™ shelving, to display two single-sided or one double-sided merchandising strip.

Constructed of durable beige or black metal, the hanger features a clear covered-face sign holder to protect pricing tags.

FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale.  These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions.  FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.

For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.  View product web page:  Merchandising Strip Hanger for Power Zone® FlexRoller™ Self-facing System (https://www.ffr.com/product/1199/power-zone-flexroller-se...)
