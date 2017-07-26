News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
How to Back Up of All Emails in Yahoo
1. Print hard copies of the important emails: This may sound funny but yes it is still a way to take the backup of your important Yahoo emails. A clean hard copy can be kept for the records.
a. Log on to your Yahoo account.
b. Open the email you would like to print.
c. Click "More" at the bottom.
d. Press the Print button.
e. Follow the on screen prompts to finish the print job.
2. Forward email to another email address: To save a copy of a particular email, you can forward that email to one of your existing email address too.
a. Open an email.
b. Click on the "Forward" button.
c. Provide the existing or the desired email address.
d. Edit the subject or body of the email if needed then press the "Send" button.
3. Access Yahoo Mail via POP: Entire emails can be downloaded or moved without disturbing the original emails. All you need is an email client which supports the POP protocol. Follow the steps below:
a. The username and password will be the same as your Yahoo account.
b. Incoming Mail Server: Server- pop.mail.yahoo.com, Port- 995 SSL is required.
c. Outgoing Mail Server: Server-smtp.mail.yahoo.com, Port- 465 or 587, SSL is required along with authentication.
d. Now, you once the entire emails will be downloaded, you can save the entire emails in single file which is called (.pst) file. This file can be used to move emails to another client as well. You can save the (.pst) file and download the entire emails anytime with the help of an email client. Downloading and synchronisation may take several minutes depending on the emails you have on your server. You must have a fast internet connection to download the emails quickly. This file can be saved at a safe location and it will work as a backup file in near future.
Read More:- http://www.email-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse