How to Create and Delete a Folder in Yahoo

-- Are you tired of finding missing Yahoo emails again and again? Not anymore as you can create folders and put the important messages out there. This will not only help you find the emails easily but also will save your precious time. Keep following to know more about creating and managing the folders.· Log on to your Yahoo Mail.· Sign-in using credentials.· Go to the left-hand side of the page and hover the mouse on "Folders"· Press the folder like icon.· Give it a name and press the Enter.· You have successfully added a new folder.Now if you wish to put your important emails in the same folder, you must select the emails then press the "Move" button. The moment you press the "Move" button you will see the folder you just created a few seconds ago. Choose it to move all the selected emails into that folder.On the other hand, you can create rules for the specific emails which will automatically be moved to that specific folder.: Remember, you can't delete a folder which has messages in it. Therefore; it is mandatory to move the messages from that folder to somewhere else. Once you have moved the entire messages from that folder, you are eligible to delete that folder. Click on "Edit" next to my folder and press the delete button to delete that folder.If you are using basic Yahoo mail and you accidentally delete a folder without moving any messages in it then, all the messages of that folder will be moved to the "Trash" folder. You will have to recover them obviously from there.If you think the web page is too slow or unresponsive, you will have to hard refresh. It can be done via pressing the CTRL Key+ F5. You may also try clearing the cookies, cache and the browsing history of the browser. Make sure that the browser you are using is the latest version available. If required, disable the recently added extension or add-ons. You can stop the antivirus protection till next restart if needed. Avoid downloading heavy files or using program which requires high bandwidth.