News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Unable To Send or Receive Yahoo Email in a 3rd-Party App
You can contact Yahoo customer support technicians and get nonstop solution for all type of technical issues you are facing with your Yahoo email account.
Yahoo users can use a web browser and they need to try signing in to Yahoo account. If it is being asked to change your password or update your account info, that's the reason for the error. Users can use these steps for getting back into their Yahoo account.
• First of all, you need to recover a forgotten password or need to change the existing password.
•If you have made changes to your password, simply update your login info in the app correctly.
•Simply, switch to Yahoo Account Key and make sure not to use the passwords together.
•Afterwards, you need to set up a 3rd-party app password in case using Yahoo Account Key.
•Just update Yahoo account recovery info.
•Finally, you need to fix other sign in troubles that can take place.
On the other hand, if you are able to sign in without a problem, send yourself any email from your web interface promptly.
•If you receive an error – just address that for fixing the trouble.
•In case you don't receive an error - your account is working in a proper condition.
What To Do If An Account Is Operational Outside Of The App?
If this is happening to you, then it means there is some fault with the app. Users need to download the app from the app store and follow any of the following points:
•Users need to delete Yahoo mail directly from the app and then re-add it. Instructions for mobile:
iOS Mail – You need to remove your account and then re-add your account properly.
Android Mail – Here you need to remove & re-add your account on mobile.
•Lastly, you can contact app manufacturer for further troubleshooting options.
These steps will help you in fixing the issue of unable to send or receive Yahoo email in a 3rd-party app. For getting additional tech support for the same, you are free to get linked to a certified customer service professional of Yahoo email account.
Read More:- http://www.technicalhelpsupport.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse