 
News By Tag
* Facebook customer service
* Facebook phone number
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312


How to Create New Facebook Account on Mobile

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Facebook customer service
Facebook phone number

Industry:
Internet

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Services

NEW YORK - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Facebook account helps an individual to stay connected network, swap photos, and friends. Creating a Facebook account on a mobile phone is completely free, and will just take a little bit of time. Once you are done with the creating of an account, you can conveniently share exciting things with your friends and loved ones. In order to create a Facebook profile on a mobile phone you can follow these steps:

Steps to create a Facebook account:

• At the initial stage, you need to go to facebook.com/reg on your mobile phone.

• After that just enter your name, mobile phone number, or email address.

• The next step is to choose your gender and date of birth and opt a password.

• Then, you need to tap Sign Up.

• For finishing the process of creating your account, you'll need to verify your mobile phone number or email address.

With the assistance of these steps, you can very easily create a Facebook account within a stipulated period of time.

The directives will help you to log into an account on your phone or tablet:

•  First of all, you need to tap log into Another Account which is at the bottom of the login screen.

• After that you need to enter the phone number or email connected to the Facebook account.

• Next, you need to enter the password and just tap login.

• In case you are logging into the Facebook app at the initial time on this device, simply touch OK on the New.

After creating a Facebook account on the mobile phone, you can use these steps for logging in to an account. These steps are very helpful and you can easily access your account from anywhere, anytime. You don't have to carry your laptop everywhere to use the account. Facebook on android, gives you the feasibility of getting quickly linked with the pals. In case you are still not using an account on facebook, you need to quickly take the help of these steps and enjoy the services which are provided by the team of Facebook.

Along with this, you can consult a technician of a Facebook Customer Service expert to get the further tech support solutions. The company's tech expert will make sure to provide the immediate assistance for the troubles in your account. It will not take much time to troubleshoot the issue via the help of online chat support, phone call, or remote access.

Read more :- http://www.email-phonesupport.com/facebook-customer-servi...
End
Source:
Email:***@wemoitservices.com
Posted By:***@wemoitservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Facebook customer service, Facebook phone number
Industry:Internet
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 18, 2017
wemoitservices PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share