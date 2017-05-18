News By Tag
How to Create New Facebook Account on Mobile
Steps to create a Facebook account:
• At the initial stage, you need to go to facebook.com/
• After that just enter your name, mobile phone number, or email address.
• The next step is to choose your gender and date of birth and opt a password.
• Then, you need to tap Sign Up.
• For finishing the process of creating your account, you'll need to verify your mobile phone number or email address.
With the assistance of these steps, you can very easily create a Facebook account within a stipulated period of time.
The directives will help you to log into an account on your phone or tablet:
• First of all, you need to tap log into Another Account which is at the bottom of the login screen.
• After that you need to enter the phone number or email connected to the Facebook account.
• Next, you need to enter the password and just tap login.
• In case you are logging into the Facebook app at the initial time on this device, simply touch OK on the New.
After creating a Facebook account on the mobile phone, you can use these steps for logging in to an account. These steps are very helpful and you can easily access your account from anywhere, anytime. You don't have to carry your laptop everywhere to use the account. Facebook on android, gives you the feasibility of getting quickly linked with the pals. In case you are still not using an account on facebook, you need to quickly take the help of these steps and enjoy the services which are provided by the team of Facebook.
Along with this, you can consult a technician of a Facebook Customer Service expert to get the further tech support solutions. The company's tech expert will make sure to provide the immediate assistance for the troubles in your account. It will not take much time to troubleshoot the issue via the help of online chat support, phone call, or remote access.
