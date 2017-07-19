News By Tag
Change the Profile Picture From A Yahoo Mail Account
Before you go further, please keep the following things in your mind.
· You must use the full featured Yahoo instead of the basic version.
· Yahoo is based on web browser therefore; you must update the web browser to the latest available updates.
· JavaScript and flash should be enabled.
· If Yahoo is working too slowly, then disable the browser extension or the add-ons.
· The size of the profile picture should not exceed 1 MB.
· Internet connection shall be fast and stable.
· Clear cookies, cache and the browsing history of the browser.
The steps to update the profile image or picture of the Yahoo account are easy and straightforward. Follow the steps below to change the profile picture.
1. Log on to www.Mail.Yahoo.com account.
2. Sign-in using your credentials.
3. Click on gear like icon on the top right-hand side of the page. Or attentively you can click on your name as well.
4. Choose "Account info"
5. Now click on the profile picture icon and choose the desired picture.
6. Wait for a few seconds and you are done.
Remember, once you have added a profile picture is added, you can't remove it. You can change it profile picture anytime you like but you can't remove or delete it. Reason being the profile page link (profile.Yahoo.com)
