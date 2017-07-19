 
Change the Profile Picture From A Yahoo Mail Account

 
 
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you bored of the current Yahoo profile picture?  Yahoo recently stopped their profile page (profile.Yahoo.com) where users used to edit their profile. As a result; it is impossible to delete a profile picture. You can change the profile picture though. Let's see how you can change the profile picture of Yahoo account.

Before you go further, please keep the following things in your mind.

·         You must use the full featured Yahoo instead of the basic version.

·         Yahoo is based on web browser therefore; you must update the web browser to the latest available updates.

·         JavaScript and flash should be enabled.

·         If Yahoo is working too slowly, then disable the browser extension or the add-ons.

·         The size of the profile picture should not exceed 1 MB.

·         Internet connection shall be fast and stable.

·         Clear cookies, cache and the browsing history of the browser.

The steps to update the profile image or picture of the Yahoo account are easy and straightforward. Follow the steps below to change the profile picture.

1.       Log on to www.Mail.Yahoo.com  account.

2.       Sign-in using your credentials.

3.       Click on gear like icon on the top right-hand side of the page. Or attentively you can click on your name as well.

4.       Choose "Account info"

5.       Now click on the profile picture icon and choose the desired picture.

6.       Wait for a few seconds and you are done.

Remember, once you have added a profile picture is added, you can't remove it. You can change it profile picture anytime you like but you can't remove or delete it. Reason being the profile page link (profile.Yahoo.com) isn't supported by Yahoo anymore so any changes which used to be there earlier won't be available. Make sure that the profile picture shouldn't be pretty much heavy like pictures from DSLR cameras. You will have to download some of the third-party software or program which will help you to reduce the resolution of the pictures from DSLR. Watch out the format of the picture, Yahoo accepts all the known formats like (.jpg, .jpeg, png, .bmg etc.)

If somehow you are unable to change the profile picture or facing any issue then, contact our dedicated certified Yahoo email support technicians on our toll-free number for the complete resolution to your Yahoo account. Just one call will do it all.
visit @ http://www.email-phonesupport.com/yahoo-customer-service....
