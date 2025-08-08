Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
CazVid Ranks No. 104 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 3,309%, This Marks CazVid's 1st Time on the List
By: CazVid
"This INC 5000 recognition belongs to our entire CazVid team and incredible community of users who believed in our vision early on." Says Yuvi Shmul, the CEO and Founder of CazvId. "Growing at this pace while maintaining our commitment to authenticity and accessibility proves that doing right by people is also good business."
This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/
"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."
Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.
CazVid is revolutionizing the recruitment industry as a pioneering job board platform that replaces traditional text-based resumes with dynamic video introductions, creating more authentic connections between employers and job seekers. Founded by CEO Yuvi Shmul, the company has transformed how millions of people find work by combining cutting-edge AI-powered matching technology with a human-centered approach that showcases personality and potential alongside professional qualifications. CazVid's innovative platform offers free job postings and resume access to employers while providing job seekers with tools to create compelling video resumes, apply to positions with a single click, and communicate directly with hiring managers through an integrated messaging system. The company's commitment to accessibility and innovation has driven extraordinary growth, culminating in its recognition on the prestigious INC 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies with an astounding three-year revenue growth of 3,309%. This meteoric rise reflects CazVid's success in addressing a critical market need, as evidenced by the millions of job seekers and employers who have embraced its video-first approach to recruitment. Beyond basic job matching, CazVid has developed a comprehensive Applicant Tracking System (ATS) that streamlines the entire hiring process while maintaining its core mission of making job searching and recruiting more engaging, efficient, and fundamentally human.
Methodology
Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com (https://c212.net/
About CazVid
CazVid is revolutionizing recruitment as a pioneering job board platform that replaces traditional text-based resumes with dynamic video introductions. Founded in 2020 by CEO Yuvi Shmul and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, CazVid combines cutting-edge AI-powered matching technology with authentic human connection to create more effective hiring outcomes. The platform offers free job postings and candidate access to employers while providing comprehensive ATS features for managing the entire recruitment process. With over 50 developers and support specialists, CazVid serves thousands of companies worldwide and has established itself as a leader in video-first recruitment technology. For more information, visit www.cazvid.com.
Contact
Stacey Sicz
***@cazvid.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse