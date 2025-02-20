Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Griefline Helpline to close: A devastating loss for grieving Australians
Griefline, Australia's national grief and loss support service, will be forced to close its Helpline on 18 March 2025 due to an ongoing lack of sustainable funding.
By: Griefline
Griefline, Australia's national grief and loss support service, will be forced to close its Helpline on 18 March 2025 due to a lack of sustainable funding. This closure follows a 112% increase in demand for Griefline's services, highlighting the critical need for accessible grief support in Australia. Despite efforts to secure funding from the Commonwealth Department of Health and Aged Care, philanthropy, and corporate partnerships, Griefline has been unable to secure the resources necessary to continue providing this essential service.
A Vital Support for Grieving Australians
For over 37 years, Griefline has provided free, evidence-based grief support to individuals across Australia, helping hundreds of thousands navigate loss with compassionate listening and tailored resources. The Helpline has been particularly crucial for those who don't require crisis intervention but still need support—filling a vital gap in the mental health system.
"The closure of the Helpline is heartbreaking, not only for the 2,000 callers each month but also for our dedicated team of volunteers who have provided care with passion," said Kate Cahill, CEO of Griefline. The loss of this service will have a profound impact, leaving many without accessible grief support.
The Ripple Effect of the Closure
The closure will create a significant gap in Australia's mental health support system, increasing pressure on crisis services, GPs, and public health providers who have relied on Griefline as a key referral service. Without timely intervention, unresolved grief can escalate into complex grief disorders, leading to long-term mental health challenges that require more intensive care.
Research consistently demonstrates that early intervention in mental health—whether for depression, anxiety, or grief—reduces the long-term burdens on individuals and the healthcare system. Griefline's early-intervention model has been a cost-effective solution to preventing complex grief disorders from developing.
What's Next?
As the Helpline prepares to close, Griefline is focusing on supporting volunteers and staff through the transition, exploring alternative referral pathways, and redeploying opportunities with partner organisations. While the Helpline is closing, Griefline will continue to offer professional bereavement counselling, nationwide support groups, and a range of digital grief resources.
Griefline is also seeking financial support to expand its social enterprise model, Griefline Knowledge, which provides grief literacy training to workplaces, community groups, and mental health professionals.
Help Us Keep Early-Intervention Grief Support Alive
Griefline is calling on corporate and philanthropic partners to invest in the future of grief support in Australia. By supporting Griefline, organisations can help expand early intervention programs and ensure that grieving Australians have the support they need before they reach crisis point.
Grief is universal, and access to support should be too. The closure of Griefline's Helpline will leave a major gap in Australia's mental health system, and immediate support is needed to build sustainable, long-term solutions for those experiencing grief.
For our full media release please visit: www.griefline.org.au
For partnership opportunities or to learn more, please contact Louisa Smith, Director of Strategic Innovation at louisa@griefline.org.au. For media inquiries, contact Lainie Tomming, Marketing Coordinator, at lainie@griefline.org.au.
Contact
Lainie Tomming
***@griefline.org.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse