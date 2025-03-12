Follow on Google News
Government Uses Election to Stall Griefline Funding – Helpline to Close
Urgent Announcement: Griefline's National Helpline to Close Due to Insufficient Funding
By: Griefline
While this is a heartbreaking loss, we want to make it clear that Griefline is not closing. We will continue to provide:
A promise broken
For the past two weeks, the Government assured us that funding needed to continue delivering our essential, early-intervention grief support service would be provided.
During Senate Estimates on 26 February 2025, Senator McCarthy stated:
"I know that the health minister has also reached out to Griefline. I know that there will be support for Griefline."
When asked how much funding would be provided, the Senator responded:
"They will get the support that's required to keep going."
But this is not the case.
To continue delivering our safe, high-quality, and person-centred helpline service, we require:
This is simply not enough to sustain a national helpline and digital supports, which have provided free grief and loss support to thousands of Australians.
Forecast opportunities and the election risk
Even more concerning, this future funding is not secured, we were only invited to apply last night, and all Forecast Opportunities are subject to revision, withdrawal, or cancellation.
There is no information on when the grant will open for applications. Additionally, potential grantees have been advised that an election for the House of Representatives may be called before the grant process is concluded. If this occurs, the Government will enter caretaker mode, during which:
The cost of false hope
For the past two weeks, our staff, volunteers, and service users were led to believe that Griefline's helpline would continue.
A sector-wide crisis
This funding shortfall extends beyond Griefline. Several other vital services including Red Nose, Black Dog Institute, Roses in the Ocean, and Karitane, were also assured funding but now face the same uncertainty and risk of service disruption.
The ripple effect of these broken commitments could leave thousands of Australians without crucial support when they need it most.
Exploring a limited future service
While we have lost faith in the Government's process, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting grieving Australians.
Despite uncertainty surrounding future funding, we will explore what a scaled-back version of our service – Request a callback, an outbound telephone support service that complements our helpline, could look like under the Government's funding limitations.
If successful, this would allow us to provide some level of support, albeit in a limited capacity. However,
We are not walking away
Kate Cahill, CEO:
"We were on a clear path to sustainability. We weren't asking for a blank cheque; we were asking for transition support. The Government acknowledged the importance of our work and publicly assured us of funding but then failed to deliver."
Griefline's helpline should have been saved. The reality is, it wasn't.
Thank you for standing with us
To our volunteers, staff, and community - thank you. You have been the heart of Griefline, and your dedication has changed countless lives.
To those who fought alongside us, our supporters, sector partners, ambassadors, and service users who wrote to MPs, engaged the media, and raised awareness, we are deeply grateful.
We move forward knowing that, while this chapter is closing, our mission to support grieving Australians continues.
A final call to action – can you help save Griefline's helpline?
We are devastated to lose this lifeline for grieving Australians, but we are not giving up hope. If there is an individual, organisation, or philanthropic partner who believes in the power of compassionate grief support and is in a position to bridge the funding gap, we urge you to reach out.
This service is needed now more than ever. With the right support, we can keep the helpline open and continue providing life-changing grief support to thousands of Australians.
To discuss how you can help, contact:
Louisa Smith, Griefline Director of Strategic Innovation. Email: louisa@griefline.org.au (https://griefline.org.au/
Contact
Griefline, Louisa Smith
***@griefline.org.au
