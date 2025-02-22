Follow on Google News
Spreading Hope, Changing Lives
The HOPE Center reflects on a year of growth, compassion and community impact.
By: The HOPE Center
This past year, the number of new clients and families seeking support grew by 78%, demonstrating the increasing challenges faced by many. "Every meal shared, every coat distributed, and every shelter provided represents a life touched," said Amy VanBezooijen of The HOPE Center. "We are so grateful for the continued support that allows us to serve more people every year."
In 2024, The HOPE Center:
"None of this would be possible without the incredible people who give their time, resources, and energy to our cause," Amy VanBezooijen emphasized. "Our volunteer and donors are the heart of our work. Their selflessness allows us to offer a safety net for those who need it most."
Looking forward to 2025, The HOPE Center remains focused on expanding its services, improving its programs, and continuing to strengthen its ties within the community. As the need for support continues to rise, the center is committed to meeting it with compassion, dignity and hope.
"We are more determined than ever to make a difference,"
About The HOPE Center
The HOPE Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization initiated by the Clergy Association of Greater Toms River. Within a place of hope and faith, the mission of The HOPE Center is to serve families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm. To reach The HOPE Center, call 732-341-4447. After 4pm, for emergency services, please call 211.
The HOPE Center's House of Hope is here to help you out in 2024. Here are the numbers from this past year for you to understand the difference that we've been striving to make in our community.
