 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Year In Review
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toms River
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2025
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322

Follow on Google News

Spreading Hope, Changing Lives

The HOPE Center reflects on a year of growth, compassion and community impact.
By:
 
 
The HOPE Center reflects on 2024
The HOPE Center reflects on 2024
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - Feb. 27, 2025 - PRLog -- The HOPE Center is honored to look back on another year of service, support and unwavering dedication to those in need. The 2024 Year in Review highlights the growing demand for assistance and the incredible generosity of the community that made it possible to meet that need.

This past year, the number of new clients and families seeking support grew by 78%, demonstrating the increasing challenges faced by many. "Every meal shared, every coat distributed, and every shelter provided represents a life touched," said Amy VanBezooijen of The HOPE Center. "We are so grateful for the continued support that allows us to serve more people every year."

In 2024, The HOPE Center:
  • Provided 378,250 pounds of food through our full-service, client-choice pantry – a 27% increase from last year.
  • Welcomed 1,922 new clients and families, reinforcing the growing need for essential services.
  • Served over 800 meals in partnership with Operation BBQ Relief and DRJ Catering.
  • Assisted individuals with 216 nights of emergency shelter, 330 nights of rental assistance, and 22 months of utility support (gas, water and electric).
  • Helped 25 households with transportation ensuring access to vital resources.
  • Distributed 567 winter coats to neighbors in need.
  • Shared warmth with 267 blankets, 483 hats, 266 scarves and 235 pairs of gloves/mittens.
  • Provided 337 cases of diapers to families caring for young children.
  • Served 265 meals to brighten the season.
  • Donated 106 Easter baskets to children in the community.
  • Brought holiday joy to children with over 2,352 Christmas gifts and toys.
The impact of these efforts wouldn't be possible without the generosity and commitment of The HOPE Center's supporters, volunteers and local partners. Thanks to their dedication, the organization was able to significantly increase its outreach and provide much-needed relief to individuals and families facing hardship.

"None of this would be possible without the incredible people who give their time, resources, and energy to our cause," Amy VanBezooijen emphasized. "Our volunteer and donors are the heart of our work. Their selflessness allows us to offer a safety net for those who need it most."

Looking forward to 2025, The HOPE Center remains focused on expanding its services, improving its programs, and continuing to strengthen its ties within the community. As the need for support continues to rise, the center is committed to meeting it with compassion, dignity and hope.

"We are more determined than ever to make a difference," said VanBezooijen. "As long as there are people in need, we will be here to lend a helping hand." For more information on how you can help or get involved, please visit https://houseofhopeocean.org.

About The HOPE Center

The HOPE Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization initiated by the Clergy Association of Greater Toms River. Within a place of hope and faith, the mission of The HOPE Center is to serve families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm. To reach The HOPE Center, call 732-341-4447. After 4pm, for emergency services, please call 211.

The HOPE Center's House of Hope is here to help you out in 2024.  Here are the numbers from this past year for you to understand the difference that we've been striving to make in our community.

Contact
Jamie Rumage, Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Tags:Year In Review
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Toms River - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The HOPE Center News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Feb 27, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share