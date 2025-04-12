 

Growing with Purpose: The HOPE Center's Ongoing Mission in 2025

The HOPE Center's year-round efforts provide essential support with dignity, compassion, and community care.
By:
 
 
The HOPE Center
The HOPE Center
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - April 17, 2025 - PRLog -- As spring brings a season of renewal, The HOPE Center remains a source of support for individuals and families in need throughout Ocean County. With the help of a devoted team of volunteers and unwavering community support, this nonprofit continues to provide essential services—from food and clothing to emergency financial assistance and seasonal outreach programs and events.

Over the years, The HOPE Center has supported thousands of families with meals, holiday gifts, school supplies, and more. Signature events help unite the community in this mission, including the 4th Annual Golf Classic happening on Thursday, May 8. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit The HOPE Center's programs. For tickets or sponsorship information, visit HouseOfHopeOcean.org/golf.

Throughout the year, The HOPE Center coordinates meaningful initiatives designed to offer both relief and encouragement. These include:
  • Easter meals and basket giveaways
  • Thanksgiving and Christmas meal distributions
  • Star Light Star Bright holiday celebration
  • Gifts of Warmth which provides free coats, blankets, and warm meals in partnership with Operation BBQ Relief
Programs like Tools for School ensure local children are equipped with the supplies they need for academic success, while events like Feast of Hope Chef's Night Out bring people together over food and fun—all in support of a worthy cause.

"We are proud to be part of a community that shows up for one another," said Amy VanBezooijen of The HOPE Center. "Through every meal shared, every coat donated, and every event we host, we are reminded that hope is something we create together."

The HOPE Center also partners with a wide network of local supporters who help make their work possible, including Fulfill of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, the Grunin Foundation, OceanFirst Bank and Foundation, First United Methodist Church of Toms River, Holiday City West Women's Club, Target, ShopRite, Big Lots, All Star Bagel in Manchester, Wawa, Speedway, The Presbyterian Church of Toms River, The Citta Foundation, Causeway CARes, The Wintrode Family Foundation and the United Church of Christ of Toms River.

At the heart of The HOPE Center's impact are its volunteers. From pantry operations and gardening to reception, intake, and fundraising/volunteer opportunities for those looking to make a difference. "Our volunteers are the lifeblood of The HOPE Center," VanBezooijen added. "Thanks to their energy, compassion, and time, we've been able to extend hope and support throughout Ocean County."

Every effort supports The HOPE Center's mission: to serve individuals and families in crisis with dignity and compassion, meeting basic human needs while empowering each person to achieve their greatest level of self-sufficiency. To learn more, get involved, or make a donation, visit https://HouseOfHopeOcean.org.

About The HOPE Center
The HOPE Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization initiated by the Clergy Association of Greater Toms River. Within a place of hope and faith, the mission of The HOPE Center is to serve families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm. To reach The HOPE Center, call 732-341-4447. After 4pm, for emergency services, please call 211.

Contact
Jamie Rumage, Design 446
***@design446.com
Tags:Mission
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Toms River - New Jersey - United States
