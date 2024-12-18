Follow on Google News
The HOPE Center's Events Bring Joy & Relief to Families This Holiday Season
Thanksgiving Meals, Winter Essentials, and Gifts Light Up the Holidays for Over 265 Local Families
By: The HOPE Center
The HOPE Center's annual Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway served as a heartwarming reminder of the power of community. Thanks to the collective generosity of volunteers, community members, and key donors, including Fulfill and the OceanFirst Foundation, The HOPE Center was able to provide meals to 265 families. In total, 128 whole turkeys, 120 turkey breasts, and 17 donated turkeys—along with all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings—were distributed, ensuring that families could enjoy a nutritious meal together on Thanksgiving Day.
"This event could not have happened without the incredible support of our community," said Amy VanBezooijen, Executive Director of the HOPE Center. "From the food donations to the hands-on help from volunteers, it was truly a team effort that allowed us to bring holiday cheer to 265 families."
As the temperature dropped, the HOPE Center responded with its Gifts of Warmth event, providing local families with essential winter clothing, including coats, gloves, scarves, and other accessories. To date, the event has distributed 2,141 items to those in need. Many families in the area struggle to afford basic winter gear, and The HOPE Center's efforts are helping keep children and adults warm as they face the season's harshest months. Operation BBQ Relief also provided an incredible BBQ meal for our families.
"We know that winter can be especially difficult for families who are already facing financial hardship," said Amy VanBezooijen. "This is just one way we can ensure that everyone in our community has access to the warmth and protection they need during the colder months."
The Star Light, Star Bright event brought the joy of the holidays to more than 80 local families. The event, which has become a cherished tradition for The HOPE Center, provided over 1,800 gifts to 196 children from these families. In addition to the gifts, families had the opportunity to take home one of twelve larger items that were raffled off during the event.
The success of this event would not have been possible without the support of the community. So many of our partners open their hearts and give generously to make the holidays a little brighter for others. Knowing that their neighbors in the community care for them and their children gives such hope to clients who are struggling. Special thanks go to The Presbyterian Church of Toms River, who provided the venue for the events, and DRJ Catering, who donated and prepared delicious roast chicken meals for families to take home along with their gifts.
In addition, the HOPE Center is grateful for the contributions of several key organizations, including Kiwanis, Design 446, The Presbyterian Church, Presbyterian Women, First United Methodist Church Women, the Ocean County Department of Juvenile Services, Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Carl's Fencing, OceanFirst Bank, the Ocean County Universalist Unitarian Church, the United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, and so many other organizations. Countless individuals throughout the region also donated time, goods and financial support to make these events a success.
"We are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported us," said Amy VanBezooijen. "Whether you donated goods, volunteered your time, or made a financial contribution, your generosity has made a real difference in the lives of families right here in our community."
The holidays can be an especially difficult time for families who are struggling financially or facing other hardships. For many, the simple joys of a holiday meal, a warm coat, or a gift for a child are out of reach. The HOPE Center believes that no one should have to go without these essential comforts, and this season's events are just a few examples of how giving back can help ease the burdens of those in need.
As the year draws to a close, The HOPE Center encourages community members to continue giving back in whatever way they can. Donations, volunteer opportunities, and community events are ongoing, and the HOPE Center invites all those who are able to join them in making the holiday season brighter for those in need.
For more information on how you can help or get involved, please visit https://houseofhopeocean.org.
About The HOPE Center
The HOPE Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization initiated by the Clergy Association of Greater Toms River. Within a place of hope and faith, the mission of The HOPE Center is to serve families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm. To reach The HOPE Center, call 732-341-4447. After 4pm, for emergency services, please call 211.
