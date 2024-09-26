Follow on Google News
Community Comes Together for The HOPE Center's Tools for School and Gifts of Warmth Drives
Generous Donations Ensure Students and Families are Prepared for the School Year and Winter Season
By: The HOPE Center
In addition to supporting young families directly, The HOPE Center extended its reach by providing backpacks and school supplies to several local schools and organizations. Recipients included DCP&P, South Toms River Elementary School, Washington Street Elementary School, West Dover Elementary School, Walnut Street Elementary School, Intermediate North, Intermediate East and Westminster Nursery School.
The success of this event was made possible through the outpouring of donations and support from the community. The HOPE Center expressed heartfelt gratitude to its generous donors and partners, including The Presbyterian Church of Toms River, First United Methodist Church of Toms River, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, Design 446, Soroptimist International of the Central Jersey Coast, Columbiettes of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, as well as individual contributors like Bill Reulbach, Kathy Newsome, Diann Castiaux, Michael and Monique Michowski, Steve and Phyllis Priolo, Kristen DeLucci, Heather Barnfield, and Odette Bittenbinder.
Volunteers from USI Insurance Services also played a crucial role in the event's success. For the second consecutive year, their dedicated team helped organize and prepare for the 'Tools for School' event, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for families. Their unwavering support and commitment to community service made a lasting difference for children and families involved.
Robin Fabricatore led the 'Tools for School' event with grace and enthusiasm, making it a remarkable success and allowing the staff and volunteers to focus on creating a positive shopping experience for the children.
As The HOPE Center reflects on this successful event, they look forward to hosting their Gifts of Warmth event scheduled for Saturday, November 2nd, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will feature Operation BBQ Relief, offering a warm meal and comfort to families as winter approaches. The HOPE Center will be providing free winter coats, scarves, gloves, hats, blankets/quilts and other essentials to those in need.
Community members are encouraged to contribute and help ensure that everyone stays warm this winter. Donations can be dropped off at The HOPE Center throughout the month of October.
The HOPE Center continues its mission of serving clients with dignity and compassion, empowering individuals to achieve self-sufficiency through a variety of programs, including a full-service food pantry, shelter assistance, and utility assistance.
Located at 253 Chestnut Street in Toms River, The HOPE Center invites those interested in learning more or seeking volunteer opportunities to visit their website at https://houseofhopeocean.org. Together, the community can continue making a difference—one family at a time.
About Operation BBQ Relief
Operation BBQ Relief is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides hot meals to communities impacted by disasters and the first responders that are on the ground helping. The organization was founded after the Joblin, Missouri EF5 tornado in May 2011. To date, Operation BBQ Relief has served in over 30 different states and has provided over 9M meals. To learn more, visit operationbbqrelief.org.
About The HOPE Center
The HOPE Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization initiated by the Clergy Association of Greater Toms River. Within a place of hope and faith, the mission of The HOPE Center is to serve families in crisis with dignity and compassion, providing for their basic human needs, and striving to empower each person to achieve his or her greatest level of self-sufficiency. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 3pm. To reach The HOPE Center, call 732-341-4447. After 4pm, for emergency services, please call 211.
