Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market Status and Forecast 2021
SA-BRC is pleased to announce the initiation of research on "Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market".
With evolving electronic technology, healthcare devices have become miniaturized and multitasking. This saves cost and also makes it possible for the medical service provider to deliver efficient care at the bed side. Demand for portable blood gas and electrolyte analyzers has increased considerably in the recent past. These devices can also be used in ambulatory and remote locations facilities where sophisticated laboratory setup is not available. These devices are especially helpful in providing medical care in rural areas of under developed countries where density of hospitals is less. Inefficient calibration leading to increased error rate remains a major drawback for blood gas and electrolyte analyzer. Combination blood gas analyzers are generally preferred as broader blood profile is obtained. This also avoids the need to perform multiple tests, and saves laboratory space. These multitasking devices are more profitable and are largely used in larger hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. These devices are available for humans as well as veterinary applications. Such versatility in the blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market provides broader scope for development.
Although currently North America accounts for largest percentage of the blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market, Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to grow faster. Rapidly developing healthcare sector, increasing number of hospitals, government policies supporting reach of medical services in rural areas are some of the factors fueling the growth of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers in these regions. The growth is also supported by large patient pool in India and China, the two most populated countries globally. The Middle East has evolved as a prime tourist destination in the recent past. The government has also maintained focus on improving the quality of medical care by increasing well equipped number of hospitals and laboratories.
The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market is fragmented with more than 10 players operating at local as well as global level. Radiometer has a comprehensive portfolio of blood gas and electrolyte analyzers and stands out as the most prominent player. Other key players in the blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market include Roche, Nova Biomedical, Alere, Convergent Technologies, X-Lab Solutions, Medica Corporation and various others.
NOTE: This report is currently under research and will be made available to clients on request.
