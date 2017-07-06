News By Tag
Hearing Aids Market Was Valued At US$ 7,116.3 Mn In 2016
SA-BRC is pleased to announce the release of its market research report on the "Global Hearing Aids Market Assessment & Forecast 2017-2021".
Asia Pacific is expected to be the most profitable hearing aids market. India and China are two most highly populated countries globally and account for larger geriatric population along with countries such as Japan. Percentage of population above 65 years of age in U.S. is 14.7% as against 9.5% in China and 5.6% in India. However this percentage translates to 47.2 million in U.S., 130.2 million in China and 73.4 million in India. 26.3% of Japan's population is aged 65 years and above; highest globally. In spite of such large patient pool, Asia Pacific currently accounts for less than 20% of the global market. Major reason impeding the adoption of hearing aid were ignorance to hearing loss and high cost of hearing aids that are not covered by insurance providers. Due to economic developments, the per capita income has increased in major Asia Pacific economies. This financial support would drive the hearing aids market in Asia Pacific region.
Key players in the global hearing aids market include Sonova, William Demant, Sivantos, GN Hearing, Starkey and Widex. Other players operating at local as well as global level include Zounds, Microson, Audina, ExSilent, IntriCon and Ear Teknik.
