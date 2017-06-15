News By Tag
RF Ablation Devices For Dermatology And Cosmetology Market Was Valued At USD 134.4 Mn In 2016
SA-BRC is pleased to announce the release of its market research report on the "Global RF Ablation Devices For Dermatology And Cosmetology Market Assessment & Forecast 2017-2021".
Skin tightening and rejuvenation is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures globally. With aging population and trend for 'social media sharing' large percentage of baby boomers are opting for skin rejuvenation procedures. Although injectables continue to be preferred alternative, patients are gradually shifting towards non-surgical treatments to avoid side effects. Global facial injectable procedures increased over 50% from 5,146,446 in 2010 to 7,730,464 in 2015, while non-surgical skin tightening procedures increased by 105% from 165,732 in 2010 to 340,609 in 2015 according to International Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures performed in 2015.
Radiofrequency skin rejuvenation market is competitive with over 15 players. Thermage by Solta (Valeant Pharmaceuticals)
The report also segments the market by end-users that include hospitals and dermatology and cosmetology clinics. From the point-of-view of geography North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The report also provides market share analysis of more than 10 players in the global market place, and mentions over 20 players marketing RF ablation devices for dermatology and cosmetology. Some of the key players in the market include Lumenis (Pollogen), Aesthetics Biomedical Inc., Alma Lasers, BTL Aesthetics, Almirall, F-Care Systems, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Solta Medical) and various others.
