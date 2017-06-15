 
News By Tag
* SA-BRC
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21201918171615


RF Ablation Devices For Dermatology And Cosmetology Market Was Valued At USD 134.4 Mn In 2016

SA-BRC is pleased to announce the release of its market research report on the "Global RF Ablation Devices For Dermatology And Cosmetology Market Assessment & Forecast 2017-2021".
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
SA-BRC

Industry:
Business

Location:
Pune - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Reports

PUNE, India - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The "Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices for Dermatology & Cosmetology Market Assessment & Forecast 2017-2021", estimates that the global radiofrequency ablation devices for dermatology & cosmetology market was valued at US$ 134.4 million in 2016 and expected to grow to US$ 221.0 million by 2021 at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2021.

Skin tightening and rejuvenation is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures globally. With aging population and trend for 'social media sharing' large percentage of baby boomers are opting for skin rejuvenation procedures. Although injectables continue to be preferred alternative, patients are gradually shifting towards non-surgical treatments to avoid side effects. Global facial injectable procedures increased over 50% from 5,146,446 in 2010 to 7,730,464 in 2015, while non-surgical skin tightening procedures increased by 105% from 165,732 in 2010 to 340,609 in 2015 according to International Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures performed in 2015.

Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.sa-brc.com/Global-Radiofrequency-Ablation-Devi...

Radiofrequency skin rejuvenation market is competitive with over 15 players. Thermage by Solta (Valeant Pharmaceuticals) is a leading product in this segment. Large numbers of local players also exist in the market; however these players are more active in South East Asian countries where regulatory policies are less stringent. Microneedling has been used in cosmetic procedures for a long time, however the technology has gained increased adoption only recently. With growing number of players such as Ilooda, Lutronic, Lumenis, Jeisys, Inmode/Invasix and EndyMed the microneedling market is anticipated to grow significantly in the future driving the RF technology in aesthetics further. Medical tourism is the key factor driving RF ablation devices market in dermatology and cosmetology in the Asia Pacific region. Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and India are key destination in Asia Pacific region. North America and Europe account for a combined share of 63% in terms of value, although this share is expected to drop to 61% by 2021.

The report also segments the market by end-users that include hospitals and dermatology and cosmetology clinics. From the point-of-view of geography North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The report also provides market share analysis of more than 10 players in the global market place, and mentions over 20 players marketing RF ablation devices for dermatology and cosmetology. Some of the key players in the market include Lumenis (Pollogen), Aesthetics Biomedical Inc., Alma Lasers, BTL Aesthetics, Almirall, F-Care Systems, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Solta Medical) and various others.

More Report Description And TOC@ http://www.sa-brc.com/report/Global-Radiofrequency-Ablati...

Contact
John Whitmore
+912041210872
***@sa-brc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sa-brc.com
Posted By:***@sa-brc.com Email Verified
Tags:SA-BRC
Industry:Business
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SA-BRC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share