Tuberculosis Testing Market Share, Trends And Forecast Till 2021

-- Tuberculosis is one of the most prominent infectious disease in certain under developed and developing economies, especially Asia and Africa. High mortality and quick spread led to development of rapid diagnostic methods with potential to replace traditional diagnostic methods. Earlier microbial testing was the most common confirmatory test for tuberculosis. The test took at least three days and also had drawbacks of producing false positive results. Microbial testing also increased risk of infection to laboratory personnel due to constant exposure to pure culture at all times. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and microscopic observation drug susceptibility (MODS) are major types of tuberculosis tests that can provide accurate results in short period of time.Prevalence of tuberculosis is high in low and middle income countries. In 2015, there were an estimated 10.4 million new TB cases worldwide according to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO). Patients identified HIV positive accounted for 11% if these cases. The data also mentions that 60% of the global tuberculosis population was concentrated in only 6 countries which include India, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Pakistan and South Africa. High mortality rate has been a major concern driving the need for accurate and rapid methods of tuberculosis diagnosis. Over 1.4 million mortalities were estimated in 2015 by the WHO due to tuberculosis. Statistics shows that although the tuberculosis mortality rate has decreased by 22% between 2000 and 2015, the disease still remained one of the top 10 causes of death globally in 2015. Another major concerns associated with tuberculosis is high rate of multi drug resistant tuberculosis cases. Considering these factors the tuberculosis testing market is forecast to grow rapidly in Asia Pacific and Africa region.GeneXpert test (line probe assay) is a WHO approved TB diagnostic test with over 98% sensitivity and 99% specificity. The test is being provided in India at subsidized rate to target low income groups. In March 2017, Cepheid announced the launch of WHO recommended test Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra. Government initiatives to increase awareness about tuberculosis has helped in increasing diagnosis rate. Free and subsidized diagnosis and treatment camps have also helped in curbing prevalence of tuberculosis. Currently cost of diagnosis and availability of resources has been major hurdle for controlling TB prevalence in low income countries. Hence the market for tuberculosis testing would grow in the coming future.Key players in the tuberculosis testing market include Hardy Diagnostics, Qiagen N.V., Cepheid, Accuquik, QuanDX, DiagCor Biosciences and others.