News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tuberculosis Testing Market Share, Trends And Forecast Till 2021
SA-BRC is pleased to announce the initiation of research on "Global Tuberculosis Testing Market".
Prevalence of tuberculosis is high in low and middle income countries. In 2015, there were an estimated 10.4 million new TB cases worldwide according to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO). Patients identified HIV positive accounted for 11% if these cases. The data also mentions that 60% of the global tuberculosis population was concentrated in only 6 countries which include India, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Pakistan and South Africa. High mortality rate has been a major concern driving the need for accurate and rapid methods of tuberculosis diagnosis. Over 1.4 million mortalities were estimated in 2015 by the WHO due to tuberculosis. Statistics shows that although the tuberculosis mortality rate has decreased by 22% between 2000 and 2015, the disease still remained one of the top 10 causes of death globally in 2015. Another major concerns associated with tuberculosis is high rate of multi drug resistant tuberculosis cases. Considering these factors the tuberculosis testing market is forecast to grow rapidly in Asia Pacific and Africa region.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.sa-
GeneXpert test (line probe assay) is a WHO approved TB diagnostic test with over 98% sensitivity and 99% specificity. The test is being provided in India at subsidized rate to target low income groups. In March 2017, Cepheid announced the launch of WHO recommended test Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra. Government initiatives to increase awareness about tuberculosis has helped in increasing diagnosis rate. Free and subsidized diagnosis and treatment camps have also helped in curbing prevalence of tuberculosis. Currently cost of diagnosis and availability of resources has been major hurdle for controlling TB prevalence in low income countries. Hence the market for tuberculosis testing would grow in the coming future.
Key players in the tuberculosis testing market include Hardy Diagnostics, Qiagen N.V., Cepheid, Accuquik, QuanDX, DiagCor Biosciences and others.
NOTE: This report is currently under research and will be made available to clients on request.
Request For TOC@ http://www.sa-
Contact
Lucas
+912041210872
***@sa-brc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse