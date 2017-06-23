News By Tag
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Market Assessment and Size Till 2021
SA-BRC is pleased to announce the initiation of research on "Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Market".
This report estimates the market for Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) therapy in terms of value ($ millions) and provides analysis of upcoming treatment application areas. The report covers monoplace, multiplace and topox HBOT technologies. Topical oxygen, or Topox, is administered through a small chamber or device placed over an extremity or a body part and pressurized with oxygen. The patient does not breathe the oxygen, rather the particular portion of the body is exposed to pure oxygen. This treatment is not systemic but helps with external wounds and burns. Altitude and decompression sickness are often observed among climbers and scuba divers. A scientific study by Dauphin Island Sea Lab yielded an overall incidence of DCI to be 0.93/10,000 person-dives for recreational, instructional/
The report will enable for HBOT clinics to estimate the risks, competition and market dynamics in order to expand to other medical conditions that show benefits of HBOT to a certain degree; although they considered off-label indications. The hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market is clustered in western hemisphere primarily due to greater adoption, awareness and accessibility. Notable players include OxyHealth LLC, ETC Biomedical, Gulf Coast Hyperbarics, Sechrist Industries, Perry Baromedical, BaroxHBO and SMP Ltd (UK).
NOTE: This report is currently under research and will be made available to clients on request.
