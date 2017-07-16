News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Company offers Mobile Phone Data Recovery Tool to recover lost data from cell phone storage device
Mobile Phone Data Recovery Tool facilitates user to retrieve all deleted file and folders from mobile phone devices.
Mobile phone data recovery tool facilitates user to restore all lost data in all major data loss conditions which include accidental data deletion, improper usage of device, software/hardware malfunction, formatted or reformatted device, battery failure, human error and other similar data loss situations. Mobile phone data retrieval application provides facility to support all major mobile phone manufacturer brands to recover lost data such as Nokia, Samsung, Motorola, HTC, Sony and other popular cell phone brands. Software allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system.
Software features:
1. Mobile phone data recovery software facilitates user to restore all missing data from corrupted or logically damaged cell phone storage device.
2. Software provides data preview facility to view all deleted file and folders before actual data recovery.
3. Mobile phone data recovery provides facility to easily recover files with long file names.
4. Software provides facility to restore all lost data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing cell phone on computer system.
5. Software is easy to use and does not require any prior technical knowledge to operate it.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.memorycardrestore.com
Email: support@memorycardrestore.com
Contact
MemoryCardRestore.com
***@memorycardrestore.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse