MemoryCardRestore.com offers NTFS Data Recovery Tool to recover all lost NTFS partitioned data
NTFS Data Recovery Tool provides facility to retrieve all deleted file and folders from NTFS partitioned hard disk drive.
NTFS Data Recovery Tool provides facility to recover all lost data in major data loss conditions which include accidental deletion of file and folders, virus infected hard disk, logically crashed drives, software malfunction, power failure, human mistake and other similar data loss situations. NTFS file recovery application supports all major hard disk drive manufacturer brands to retrieve lost files such as Seagate, Maxtor, Toshiba, Hitachi, HP, Western Digital, Fujitsu, Samsung and other popular brands. Software allows user to save all recovered files at user specified location on computer system for future reference.
Software features:
1. NTFS data recovery software quickly recovers all accidentally deleted data from logically damaged NTFS partitioned hard disk drive.
2. Software facilitates user to retrieve all deleted data even if an error message "Drive not recognized" displayed on computer system.
3. NTFS data retrieval program provides flexibility to work with all major hard disk drive standards such as ATA, IDE, SCSI, EIDE and SATA.
4. Software provides data preview option to view all lost data before final data recovery process.
5. Data recovery software for NTFS allows user to restore all lost compressed file and folders from NTFS partitioned drive.
6. Software is easy to use and does not require any prior technical knowledge to operate it.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.memorycardrestore.com
Email: support@memorycardrestore.com
Contact
MemoryCardRestore.com
***@memorycardrestore.com
