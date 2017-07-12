News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Company releases FAT Data Recovery Tool to recover all lost data from FAT partitioned hard drive
FAT Data Recovery Tool provides facility to retrieve all deleted file and folders from FAT partitioned hard disk drive.
FAT Data Recovery Tool facilitates user to retrieve all deleted data due to various data loss conditions such as accidental data deletion, virus or worm infected data, formatted or reformatted drive, power failure, improper system shutdown, human error and other similar data loss situations. FAT data recovery application provides facility to restore all lost files saved in different types of file extensions such as JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPEG, AVI, WAV, BMP and other similar file formats. Software provides facility to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system for future reference.
Software features:
1. FAT data restore application provides facility to quickly recover all missing data from logically damaged FAT partitioned hard disk drive.
2. Software supports all major hard disk drive manufacturer brands to restore lost data such as Sony, Samsung, IBM, HP, Western Digital, Maxtor and other popular brands.
3. FAT file recovery software provides data preview facility to view all lost data before final data recovery process.
4. FAT file restoration program recovers all lost data even if recycle bin is emptied by using Shift + Delete keys.
5. Software provides facility to easily recover lost compressed file and folders from hard disk drive.
6. No prior technical knowledge required to operate the software.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.memorycardrestore.com
Email: support@memorycardrestore.com
Contact
MemoryCardRestore.com
***@memorycardrestore.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse