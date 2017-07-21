 
Company releases MAC Professional Data Recovery Tool to recover lost data from digital storage media

MAC Professional Data Recovery Tool facilitates user to retrieve all deleted data from MAC hard drive and other removable data storage devices.
 
 
GHAZIABAD, India - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- MAC Professional Data Recovery Tool provides complete solution to recover all deleted files, photos, pictures, audio songs, video clips, official documents and other similar data from various kinds of data storage devices. MAC data recovery software uses advanced and standard search recovery mechanism to search and recover lost data from storage devices. MAC file restoration program provides facility to restore all lost files saved in different types of file formats such as JPEG, GIF, PNG, JPG, AVI, MOV, MPEG and other similar file extensions. Software provides facility to support all major USB drive manufacturer brands to recover lost data such as Kingston, Transcend, Dell, Samsung, Sony, SanDisk and other popular brands.

MAC Professional Data Recovery Tool facilitates user to retrieve all deleted data due to various data loss conditions such as accidental deletion of file and folders, improper usage of device, formatted or reformatted drive, virus or worm infected data, human mistake, power failure, MAC hard drive corruption and other similar data loss situations. Macintosh data restore software provides facility to recover all lost data from different types of data storage devices such as MAC hard disk drive, pen drive, memory card, flash drive, MMC card, SD card, picture card, CF card and other similar data storage devices. Software facilitates user to retrieve all deleted data without modification of originality of data.

Software features:

1. MAC data recovery software facilitates user to quickly recover all missing or lost data from logically damaged digital storage media.

2. Software is compatible with all major capacities of USB drives such as 1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB, 8 GB, 16 GB and other high capacity drives.

3. MAC data restoration program provides data preview facility to view all deleted file and folders before actual data recovery.

4. Software provides facility to restore all deleted data even if an error message displayed "Drive not recognized" while accessing storage device on MAC OS X installed machine.

5. Software facilitates user to save all recovered file and folders at user specified location on MAC machine.

