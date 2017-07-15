News By Tag
Company releases Android Data Recovery Tool to recover deleted files from android devices
Android Data Recovery Tool facilitates user to retrieve all misplaced data from android technology based devices.
Android Data Recovery Tool provides complete solution to recover all deleted data in all major data loss conditions such as accidental data deletion, formatted or reformatted drive, improper usage of device, software/hardware malfunction, battery failure, virus or worm infected data, human mistake and other similar data loss situations. Android data recovery program provides facility to support all major android device manufacturer brands to retrieve lost data such as Samsung, Sony, HTC, Lava, Motorola, Micromax and other popular brands.
Software features:
1. Android data recovery software facilitates user to quickly recover all accidentally lost data from android based devices.
2. Software allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system for future reference.
3. Data restore program for android recovers all missing or lost files from various kinds of android devices such as android tablet PC, android smart phones and other android based devices.
4. Software provides facility to restore all deleted data even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing android device on computer system.
5. Android data recovery application provides flexibility to retrieve all lost data without modifying original data.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.memorycardrestore.com
Email: support@memorycardrestore.com
Contact
MemoryCardRestore.com
***@memorycardrestore.com
