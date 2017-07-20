News By Tag
MemoryCardRestore.com offers MAC Memory Card Data Recovery Tool to recover lost data from SD card
MAC Memory Card Data Recovery Tool facilitates user to retrieve all deleted file and folders from memory card storage media.
MAC Memory Card Data Recovery Tool facilitates user to restore all deleted data due to various data loss conditions such as accidental data deletion, formatted or reformatted SD card, Improper usage of memory card, human mistake, virus or worm infected card, power failure and other similar data loss situations. MAC memory card data recovery software provides facility to recover all missing or lost files saved in different types of file extensions such as MOV, BMP, MP3, TXT, GIF, MPEG, JPG, WAV, AVI and other similar file formats. MAC SD card data retrieval application provides data preview option to view all lost data before actual data recovery.
Software features:
1. MAC memory card data recovery software provides facility to recover all lost or deleted data from corrupted memory card storage media.
2. Software facilitates user to restore all lost data without modification of originality of data.
3. Mac memory card recovery tool allows user to restore all deleted data even if an error message displayed "Drive Not Formatted" while accessing memory card on Mac machine.
4. Software is compatible with all major capacities of SD card to recover lost data such as 1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB, 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB and even higher capacity of memory cards.
5. Software supports all major brands of memory card such as Kingston, Transcend, SanDisk, Olympus, Samsung and other popular brands.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.memorycardrestore.com
Email: support@memorycardrestore.com
Contact
MemoryCardRestore.com
***@memorycardrestore.com
