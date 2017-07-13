News By Tag
Oddway International Announces Addition Of Tasigna In Their Product Inventory
"Tasigna 150mg Capsules Composition of Nilotinib by Novartis Pharma Stein AG"
Tasigna (Nilotinib) is a cancer medication that interferes with the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Tasigna 150 mg is used to treat a type of blood cancer called Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).
Oddway International notifies of more than thirty categories of product catalogues with hundreds of quality products in each category offered at a reasonable price. They take credit in 'quality control' and 'quality assurance' to offer their local and international buyers improve health and wellness with their quality medicine.
About Oddway International
Oddway International is an international wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and medical products serving to Retail Chains, Independent Retail Pharmacies, Wholesale Distributors and Institutional Providers such as Hospitals, Health Systems and Long-Term Care Providers. They constantly strive to provide safe and cost effective healthcare to improve the standard of living throughout the world. Their aim throughout is customer satisfaction, achieved through their core values of Quality, Affordability, Customer Care, Choice, Accessibility, Partnership, Responsibility.
For more information visit: http://www.oddwayinternational.com
Media Contact
Oddway International
+91-9873336444
sales@oddwayinternational.com
