--, one of the largest suppliers in Wholesale Specialty Medicines, represents another effective medicine; Velpaclear manufactured by Abbott India Ltd, which has Velpatasvir and Sofosbuvir in combination in the form of tablets, in their comprehensive distribution of product range.Velpaclear medication is a combination of sofosbuvir and velpatasvir and is used to treat chronic (long-lasting)hepatitis C, a viral infection of the liver. These medicines work by reducing the amount of hepatitis C virus in your body, which helps your immune system fight the infection and may help your liver recover. Chronic hepatitis C infection can cause serious liver problems such as scarring (cirrhosis), or liver cancer.Oddway International has announced more than 30 categories of product catalogs and offers hundreds of high wcj quality products at affordable price in each category. They pride themselves on being "quality control" and "quality assurance" that provide International and Indian customers with better health and well-being with high quality medical products.About Oddway InternationalOddway International is a global pharmaceutical company with corporate origins in India. The company delivers innovative products that enhance the lives of millions of people around the world. They are committed to a holistic approach to health and wellbeing of people and currently provide products and services in more than 120 countries around the world. With more than 7 years of scientific expertise, the company draws upon a rich legacy of innovation and a robust pipeline of promising new medicines to help patients. They share a passion for innovation, as well as compassion for the customers around the world who are in need of medicines.