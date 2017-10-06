 
Oddway International Announced The Addition Of Halaven To Its Product Catalog

"Halaven 0.44 mg Injection Composition of Eribulin, Oncology Medication by Eisai Co."
 
 
Halaven
Halaven
 
DELHI, India - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Oddway International, one of the major traders in specialized wholesale medicine, represents another effective medicine; Halaven marketed by Eisai Co., which has Eribulin in the form of injection, in its extensive distribution of product portfolio.

Halaven 0.44 mg is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. Eribulin belongs to a group of drugs called microtubule inhibitors, which works by limiting the growth of cancer cells, and ultimately killing them.

Oddway International has announced over 30 categories of product catalogs and offers hundreds of high quality products at affordable prices in each category. They are proud of the quality control and quality assurance which they provide to International and Indian clients in order to improve their health and wellbeing with high quality pharmaceutical products.

About Oddway International

Oddway International is a pharmaceutical company committed to improving access to healthcare. They are dedicated to making a difference in patients' daily lives, wherever they live, and enabling wcj them to enjoy a healthier life. At Oddway, they have a clear and resolute line for action: to contribute to the continuous advancement of health. As a company and as individuals, Oddway and its talented employees have always striven to advance the cause of health by supplying a wide range of core generics with specialties in Oncology, Hepatitis, Arthritis and HIV/AIDS that prevent and treat diseases, while enhancing access to healthcare for the people around the world. Acting with ethics and responsibility is weaved into the very fabric of who they are. Helping, be it during emergencies, or daily life, means going beyond obligations to protect and serve the greatest possible number of people. For more information visit our website :http://www.oddwayinternational.com/

