 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Healthcare for Baby Boomers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Encinitas
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2024
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817

Follow on Google News

Com-Guard.com, Inc. Announces its iTrakHealthAI™ with Artificial Intelligence. Apple Approved

By:
 
ENCINITAS, Calif. - Sept. 20, 2024 - PRLog -- Com-Guard.com, Inc.(CGUD.pk), said that the App Store has accepted its iTrakHealthAI™ App. (1)
  1. Integration with Apple Health: Seamless integration with Apple Health and has AI-Powered Insights: The App utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms to analyze health data and provide actionable insights, empowering users to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.
CGUD's. CEO, Dr. Edward W. Savarese said about the launch of the iTrakHealthAI Health App, stating, "Our mission is to empower individuals, especially the Baby Boomer population, to take control of their health journey".

The iTrakHealthAI App is now available as a Free Download from the Apple App Store.
Dr. Edward Savarese
info@com-guard.com
Com-Guard.com, Inc. (Pinksheet:CGUD.pk):
(www.com-guard.com) Com-Guard, Inc. has been accepted as a developer for the Apple iPhone™, iPad™ and Android™.
Forward-Looking Statements
Are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.  Expression of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact involve risks and uncertainties. The actual results the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from expectations in this press release. These and other risks are detailed in Com-Guard's Disclosure and Information Statement at www.pinksheets.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Nph5vm6JfPHmo-...) and its previously filed quarterly reports on Form 10-QSB and its annual report on Form 10-KSB.

(C) 2024 Com-Guard.com, Inc. All rights reserved. Com-Guard.com, Inc. and the CGUD™ logo and  iTrakHealthAI™ are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Com-Guard.com, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(1)   THE INFORMATION COLLECTED OR GENERATED IN THE iTrakHealthAI™ App IS NOT INTENDED OR IMPLIED TO BE A SUBSTITUTE FOR PROFESSIONAL MEDICAL ADVICE, DIAGNOSIS OR TREATMENT. COM-GUARD.com AND iTrakHealthAI™ MAKES NO REPRESENTATION AND ASSUME NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF INFORMATION CONTAINED ON OR AVAILABLE THROUGH THE USE OF THE APPLE HEALTH App OR THE iTrakHealthAI™ App .ONE IS ENCOURAGED TO DATA OBTAINED FROM OR THROUGH THE iTrakHealthAI™ App WITH OTHER SOURCES, INCLUDING YOUR OWN PHYSICIAN, AND HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS.
https://twitter.com/com_guard
http://www.com-guard.com/

Contact
Dr. Edward W. Savarese
***@com-guard.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@com-guard.com Email Verified
Tags:Healthcare for Baby Boomers
Industry:Health
Location:Encinitas - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Sep 20, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share