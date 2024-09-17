Com-Guard.com, Inc. Announces its iTrakHealthAI™ with Artificial Intelligence. Apple Approved

ENCINITAS, Calif.
- Sept. 20, 2024
-- Com-Guard.com, Inc.(CGUD.pk)
, said that the App Store has accepted its iTrakHealthAI™
App. (1)
- Integration with Apple Health: Seamless integration with Apple Health and has AI-Powered Insights: The App utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms to analyze health data and provide actionable insights, empowering users to make informed decisions about their health and well-being.
CGUD's. CEO, Dr. Edward W. Savarese said about the launch of the iTrakHealthAI Health App, stating, "Our mission is to empower individuals, especially the Baby Boomer population, to take control of their health journey".
The iTrakHealthAI App
is now available as a Free Download from the Apple App Store.
Dr. Edward Savarese
info@com-guard.com
(www.com-guard.com
Com-Guard, Inc. has been accepted as a developer for the Apple iPhone™, iPad™ and Android™.
