News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Oddway International Announced The Addition Of Ves Atra To Its Product Catalog
"Ves Atra 10 mg Capsules Composition of All Trans Retinoic Acid, Oncology Medication by Royal Medical Private Limited"
Ves Atra 10 mg is used along with chemotherapy drugs to treat a type of acute myeloid leukaemia called promyelocytic leukaemia. Tretinoin treats Promyelocytic Leukaemia by encouraging the abnormal leukaemic cells to develop normally. Tretinoin belongs to a class of drugs known as retinoids. Retinoids control normal cell growth, cell differentiation (the normal process of making cells different from each other), and cell death.
Oddway International has declared more than 30 categories of product catalogs and offers hundreds of high quality products wcj at affordable price in each category. They are proud of the fact of being quality control and quality assurance which provide International and Indian clients to improve health and well-being with high quality pharmaceutical products.
About Oddway International
Established in 2010, Oddway International has now become one of the leading Pharmaceutical companies in India. They pride themselves in supplying quality products and services to the primary and secondary care sectors. They offer a wide range of core generics with specialties in Oncology, Hepatitis and HIV/AIDS. Their expertise of the pharmaceutical industry has allowed them to become a key service provider to Hospitals, Pharmacies, Physicians and Health Care Professionals in over 120 countries of the world. Thanks to 7 years of delivering sustained quality in products and services, Oddway International has become a key partner for many and a strong player within the generics industry, ensuring continuous growth and setting the path for a successful global expansion. For more information visit our website :http://www.oddwayinternational.com/
Contact
oddway international
***@oddwayinternational.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse