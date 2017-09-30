News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Oddway International Announced Expansion Of Its Major Initiatives In South Africa's pharmaceutica
"A Global Company with a High-Quality Product Portfolio will Provide Products to South African Buyers in the coming days."
"We understand that this is not about us, it is helping others, and we think that there is no situation we can not cope with. We will do our best, work 24 * 7, cross the river and make every effort to meet the needs of people. We offer our high-quality products with high quality services and provide timely service," said Oddway International spokesman.
Oddway International is proud to own one of the largest and best portfolios in the pharmaceutical industry. Each shipment is checked by an expert. The company serves hospitals and medical services in 165 countries and territories as part of its mission to provide high quality medical services worldwide. With more than 1,400 high-quality generic and branded products that cover drugs and categories from Oncology to Kidney Disease, Hepatitis to Arthritis, Women's Health to HIV / AIDS and some other categories that have proven to be the most effective wcj medicine for all of them.
Oddway International, one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, providing over 2000 medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products that help save and transform the lives of millions of people in the South Africa and around the world every year. They work with organisations from across the South African healthcare spectrum, including the NHS, healthcare providers, academia, patient organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), sharing knowledge, skills and expertise to improve the health and lives of people in the South Africa and around the world. From Cape Town to Johannesburg and Durban to Soweto, their products are in demand and popular in South Africa.
For more information about Oddway International, visit our website : http://www.oddwayinternational.com/
Contact
oddway international
***@oddwayinternational.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse