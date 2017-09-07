 
Industry News





Oddway International Announces Office Relocation and Expansion

"New office to cater for growth of the company's enterprise and partner businesses"
 
DELHI, India - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Oddway International announces their recent relocation of their corporate office. The new office is less than one mile away from the previous location. Oddway International has seen explosive growth in 2016 and is excited to continue this momentum into 2017. The new location in India will accommodate the growth of its enterprise and partner businesses, providing a stronger local presence in India.

Commenting on the move, Oddway International's spokesperson said: "We've been looking at this move for some time now. We wanted the additional space of a larger building, and the improved visibility. The new building gives us some great collaborative spaces that have already had a big impact on our projects."

He continued: "One of the reasons this move was important for us was the collaboration we need between our teams. We've expanded to offer a lot of services like clinical supply services, packaging, information solutions and staffing and consulting services - and those teams needed a place to share ideas and collaborate better. Our employees are as excited as I am about the move."

Oddway International wcj supplies branded and generic pharmaceuticals to more than 40,000 customers spanning retail chains, independent retail pharmacies and institutional providers such as hospitals, health systems and long-term care providers. They empower customers by providing the broadest suite of products and services and deepest range of experience in healthcare.

For more information, visit: http://www.oddwayinternational.com

