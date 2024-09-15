Ronald Johnson Nominated for the 39th Black Engineer of the Year Award Distinguished Leader an

By: Career Communications Group

-- Career Communications Group is proud to announce that Ronald Johnson, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Chief of Staff at Georgia Institute of Technology, has been nominated for the prestigious Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA) at the 39th Annual BEYA STEM DTX Conference. This highly anticipated event will take place in Baltimore, Maryland, in February 2025, recognizing Johnson's extraordinary career and leadership in engineering, public service, and higher education.Johnson's career has spanned more than three decades, during which he has demonstrated a profound commitment to excellence, diversity, and innovation. His nomination for BEYA's top honor is a testament to his invaluable contributions to the STEM community and his leadership in initiatives that have shaped the careers of countless engineers and technologists.Ronald Johnson's illustrious career began with his service in the U.S. Army, where he served for 32 years, rising to the rank of Major General. During his time in the military, he held several key leadership positions, including serving as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' second-highest-ranking senior engineer staff officer and as the Director of the U.S. Army Installation Management Agency. Johnson also made significant contributions as the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Gulf Region Division and U.S. Deputy Director of the Program Management Office in Iraq, overseeing critical infrastructure projects and leading efforts to restore key systems in conflict zones.His transition from military service to the private and public sectors has been equally impactful. Johnson was the National Basketball Association's (NBA) first Senior Vice President of Referee Operations, where he oversaw the officiating program for one of the world's most visible sports leagues. His leadership in this role helped strengthen the integrity and performance of NBA officials, demonstrating his capacity for strategic oversight and operational excellence.Since joining Georgia Tech in 2014, Johnson has served as a professor of the practice in the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering. Most recently, he was appointed Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Chief of Staff, where he is responsible for advising President Ángel Cabrera on a range of executive priorities, special projects, and key initiatives aimed at advancing Georgia Tech's mission during a period of unprecedented growth. His deep understanding of organizational leadership and commitment to fostering an inclusive environment make him a pivotal member of Georgia Tech's Executive Leadership Team.Throughout his career, Ronald Johnson has been the recipient of numerous accolades, underscoring his lasting contributions to both the military and civilian sectors. Among his many honors are the Distinguished Service Medal, Bronze Star, and Legion of Merit. His pioneering role in engineering and public service has been recognized with several BEYA awards over the years, including the 2003 Black Engineer of the Year Award for Professional Achievement in Government Service and the 2008 Lifetime Achievement Award, a rare honor that highlights the exceptional and sustained impact of his work.Johnson has also been recognized as an inductee into the 2005 Academy of Distinguished Engineering Alumni at Georgia Tech and has received the Trailblazer Award from the Georgia Tech Black Alumni Organization. His influence at Georgia Tech extends beyond his professional roles, as he has provided an endowment for two student scholarships and continues to serve as a mentor to emerging engineers, particularly from underrepresented backgrounds.Ronald Johnson's career has been marked by his advocacy for diversity in STEM fields, particularly through his efforts to increase the representation of African Americans and other minorities in engineering and technology. His work aligns with BEYA's mission to highlight the achievements of Black engineers and technologists who are making a difference in their fields and communities.As BEYA celebrates its 39th year, Johnson's nomination stands as a shining example of the dedication and perseverance required to break barriers and create opportunities for the next generation of engineers. His leadership in strategic initiatives at Georgia Tech, coupled with his continued commitment to mentoring, makes him a role model for aspiring STEM professionals nationwide.The BEYA STEM DTX Conference is one of the nation's largest and most significant events honoring excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Each year, the event brings together professionals, students, and educators to recognize the contributions of African Americans in STEM fields. The conference serves as a platform for showcasing the achievements of Black engineers, scientists, and technologists, while also offering career development and networking opportunities for participants. Through awards, panels, and professional development workshops, BEYA aims to inspire and empower the next generation of STEM leaders.The 2025 BEYA STEM DTX Conference promises to be a landmark event, with the spotlight on trailblazers like Ronald Johnson who exemplify the qualities of leadership, excellence, and service. Johnson's nomination for the Black Engineer of the Year Award is a recognition of his tremendous contributions to the STEM fields and his ongoing efforts to pave the way for future generations.