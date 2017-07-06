News By Tag
The View Pub at Eagle Ridge Golf Club welcomes new chef, menu
The Ocean County golf club, restaurant and banquet facility is located just one hour from both New York City and Philadelphia.
Open to the public six days a week, The View Pub highlights a weekly calendar, special events and theme nights. "Typically after a day on the fairways, golfers love to relax at The View Pub and enjoy the quality and service that we have carefully built its reputation on," said DePuy. "Best known for our specialty dishes like Thai Shrimp Skewers, Pork Tacos, Asian Glazed Salmon Salad and Pappardelle Bolognese, there is something for everyone here at The View Pub. Our guests also love our affordable Butcher Block Buffet and Kettle Pot Wednesdays ($17.95 for buffet and $10 for a bucket of crab legs)!"
The View Pub also offers weekly specials like Happy Hour Tuesday through Sunday (with extended Happy Hour on Fridays until 6pm), Butcher Block Buffet and Kettle Pot Wednesdays, Grill'n and Chill'n on Wednesdays from 5pm to 8pm, Thursday Prime Rib Night and Saturday Pasta Night. "The View Pub really transcends the average dining experience,"
To learn more about The View Pub or Eagle Ridge Golf Club, call 732-901-4900 or visit http://www.eagleridgegolf.com.
About Chef Gregg Forster
Chef Gregg Forster is a graduate of Rutgers University with High Honors, as well as Johnson and Wales University, where he obtained an AS degree in Culinary Arts (Magna Cum Laude).
Previously, Chef Gregg was the Executive Chef of MD Pines Golf Resort in Southern Pines, NC; the Executive/Opening Chef of Memphis BBQ Company; the Executive Sous Chef of High Cotton in Greenville, SC; Executive Chef of Raven and the Peach in Fair Haven, NJ; Executive Chef of Sodexo Corporate Solutions; Executive Chef of Monmouth Beach Bath and Tennis Club in Monmouth Beach, NJ; Chef of N.Y. Hilton and Towers; Sous Chef of the Plaza Hotel, Oyster Bar Restaurant in New York, NY, and Banquet Tournant of Tavern on the Green in New York, NY. Accolades include a four-star rating in the Asbury Park Press, Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence and Zagat Rated Excellent.
About Eagle Ridge Golf Club
Eagle Ridge Golf Club is a stunning 27-hole championship golf course open to the public seven days a week. Also known as Jersey Shore's Golf Event Headquarters, Eagle Ridge also features its newly remodeled View Pub, serving a pub-style menu in a casual atmosphere, as well as a 25,000 sq. ft. clubhouse that is home to the Jersey Shore's premier upscale wedding, reception and banquet facilities. Eagle Ridge Golf Club is located at 2 Augusta Boulevard in Lakewood. To learn more, visit http://www.eagleridgegolf.com.
