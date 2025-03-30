 

Ocean's Harbor House Announces Leadership Transition

Ocean's Harbor House
 
 
Ocean's Harbor House
Ocean's Harbor House
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - April 3, 2025 - PRLog -- Ocean's Harbor House (OHH) announces that after five years of service, Executive Director Alice Woods will be stepping down to pursue a new opportunity in Atlantic City. Woods leaves behind a legacy of transformative leadership that has significantly enhanced the organization's capacity to serve homeless and at-risk youth in Ocean County.

"It is with a mix of emotions that I announce my decision to step down as Executive Director of Ocean's Harbor House," said Woods in her farewell message to the community. "The strength of OHH lies in the dedicated staff and board members, passionate volunteers, and unwavering support from our community partners. I am confident that this organization will continue to thrive under new leadership with an even sharper focus and clear direction."

In a seamless transition, Donna Carlson as Chief Operating Officer, and Dawn Samaritano as Chief Financial Officer step into a co-leadership model that guides Ocean's Harbor House into its next chapter.

Donna Carlson joined OHH in November 2022 as a Grant Writer and Development Associate. She brings a unique blend of expertise with a 20-year career in nursing and nonprofit development. She holds an Associate's Degree in Nursing from Felician University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Media and Communications from Delaware Valley University. Carlson's background includes serving as board member, development. director and executive director for a nonprofit that provided equine therapeutic learning for disabled children and adults. Her passion for building collaborative relationships between people and communities reflects her values of respect, hope, perseverance, compassion, and professionalism. "I am honored to step into this leadership role and continue advancing the mission of Ocean's Harbor House," stated Carlson. "It's inspiring to see the positive impact we've had on the lives of young people, and I look forward to strengthening our programs and building even deeper connections with our community and peer organizations. Together, we will continue to create opportunities that empower and support youth on their journey toward stability and success."

Dawn Samaritano has been an integral part of OHH since July 2016, transitioning to the nonprofit sector after a successful career in public accounting. Samaritano holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a minor in Business Administration. She brings over 30 years of financial expertise to the agency, ensuring that funds are used efficiently and accounted for properly. Expanding her previous role within the organization, Samaritano manages the agency's financial operations, including budgeting, business planning, and administration. "Being part of Ocean's Harbor House has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and I am excited to take on this new leadership role," stated Samaritano. "I'm committed to ensuring that the organization remains financially strong and operationally sound as we continue to provide critical services for unhoused youth in Ocean County. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated staff, board members, and community partners to further our mission and make a lasting difference in the lives of the young people we serve."

"We are excited about the future of the organization under the innovative and collaborative leadership of Donna Carlson and Dawn Samaritano," noted James M. Hadley, MS, MBA, CBC, Board President, Ocean's Harbor House. "Their combined expertise and unwavering dedication to our mission will ensure that we continue to provide vital services for youth in crisis. With their guidance, we are also preparing to launch an exciting new Future is Now campaign that will expand our capacity to serve young people in need. We look forward to sharing more details with our community soon."

As OHH embarks on this new chapter, the organization remains committed to providing safe shelter, support, and hope for vulnerable youth in Ocean County. For more information about programs and upcoming events, please visit https://www.oceansharborhouse.org.

About Ocean's Harbor House
Ocean's Harbor House, a registered 501(c)(3) in Toms River, NJ, provides a safe haven and caring environment for at-risk youth and their families to enable them to unlock their potential and learn skills that will empower them to build healthier lives, relationships and futures. To learn more visit, oceansharborhouse.org.

Contact
Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Source:Ocean's Harbor House
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Tags:Leadership
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Toms River - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Executives
Design 446 PRs
