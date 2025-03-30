Follow on Google News
Ocean's Harbor House Announces Leadership Transition
By: Ocean's Harbor House
"It is with a mix of emotions that I announce my decision to step down as Executive Director of Ocean's Harbor House," said Woods in her farewell message to the community. "The strength of OHH lies in the dedicated staff and board members, passionate volunteers, and unwavering support from our community partners. I am confident that this organization will continue to thrive under new leadership with an even sharper focus and clear direction."
In a seamless transition, Donna Carlson as Chief Operating Officer, and Dawn Samaritano as Chief Financial Officer step into a co-leadership model that guides Ocean's Harbor House into its next chapter.
Donna Carlson joined OHH in November 2022 as a Grant Writer and Development Associate. She brings a unique blend of expertise with a 20-year career in nursing and nonprofit development. She holds an Associate's Degree in Nursing from Felician University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/
Dawn Samaritano has been an integral part of OHH since July 2016, transitioning to the nonprofit sector after a successful career in public accounting. Samaritano holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a minor in Business Administration. She brings over 30 years of financial expertise to the agency, ensuring that funds are used efficiently and accounted for properly. Expanding her previous role within the organization, Samaritano manages the agency's financial operations, including budgeting, business planning, and administration. "Being part of Ocean's Harbor House has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and I am excited to take on this new leadership role," stated Samaritano. "I'm committed to ensuring that the organization remains financially strong and operationally sound as we continue to provide critical services for unhoused youth in Ocean County. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated staff, board members, and community partners to further our mission and make a lasting difference in the lives of the young people we serve."
"We are excited about the future of the organization under the innovative and collaborative leadership of Donna Carlson and Dawn Samaritano,"
As OHH embarks on this new chapter, the organization remains committed to providing safe shelter, support, and hope for vulnerable youth in Ocean County. For more information about programs and upcoming events, please visit https://www.oceansharborhouse.org.
About Ocean's Harbor House
Ocean's Harbor House, a registered 501(c)(3) in Toms River, NJ, provides a safe haven and caring environment for at-risk youth and their families to enable them to unlock their potential and learn skills that will empower them to build healthier lives, relationships and futures. To learn more visit, oceansharborhouse.org.
